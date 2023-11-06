St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny and More

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4008189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Haley and Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 6, 2023 at approximately 1032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton Rd, Wheelock

ACCUSED: Shawn Greenwood

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Brian Greenwood

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 6, 2023, at approximately 1032 hours, VSP Dispatch received a report of an active larceny in progress on Sutton Rd in Wheelock. Troopers responded to the area and learned that Shawn Greenwood and Wade Whitehouse stole several items from Brian Greenwood.

Shawn and Wade were later located on Washington Ave in St. Johnsbury and placed under arrest for the larceny. The stolen property was also recovered at the Washington Ave arrest location.

Shawn was charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and Grand Larceny. Shawn was also charged with Petit Larceny from a theft the previous day at the same address in Wheelock, reference case 23A4008171.

Wade was charged with Accessory in the Commission of a Felony, Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release (x3).

Shawn and Wade were issued conditions of release and held on $10,000 bail by the Honorable Judge Michael Kainen.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/7/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.