QCS Purchasing Cooperative Demonstrates Value in Partnership at Annual Conference
QCS Purchasing Cooperative President and CEO, Ken Klug, welcomes attendees to the annual conference.
The three-day conference provided education, networking, and award presentations to member-owners and supply partners.LISLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The QCS Annual Conference, which took place in Orlando, Florida, from October 22-24, 2023, showcased the importance of value in partnership. The three-day event included educational sessions, networking opportunities, and an awards ceremony for member and supply partner companies.
This year’s conference, themed Value in Partnership, opened with QCS Purchasing Cooperative President and CEO Ken Klug and QCS Board Chairman Bill Meier welcoming attendees, providing an overview of the coop’s performance, and touching on 2024 strategic plans.
Keynote speaker Jimmy Yeary, country music singer, and songwriter, demonstrated to the more than 300 attendees why forming meaningful relationships and connecting with others is essential. The talented Yeary wrote a song on the spot during his keynote presentation, using attendee responses to his questions to create the lyrics.
“Encouragement and support for each other is key to the long-term success of our cooperative—this was the intentional theme of this year's conference,” said Meier, also president of Excel Bottling Company.
The conference featured educational sessions led by companies Circana and Exabeam, who shared updates on consumer trends and cyber security. QCS Category Leaders provided outlooks on supply chain, packaging, food safety, recall prevention, ESG, and other topics relevant to the food and beverage industry.
“The impressive consistent growth and success of our cooperative is testimony to strong supply partnerships that deliver greater efficiency to our member-owners,” said Klug. “We celebrate with our member-owners and supply partners and are optimistic that the positive momentum can provide a strong 2024 and empower members to be the best in class in the food and beverage industry.”
QCS Purchasing Cooperative, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, is the largest food and beverage industry purchasing cooperative and a leading supply chain solutions provider. Next year’s QCS Annual Conference will be held at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colorado, October 20-22, 2024. For more information about the QCS Annual Conference, please visit QCSPurchasing.com/conference-information/.
About QCS Purchasing Cooperative
QCS Purchasing Cooperative is a buying group owned and managed by its members. It is managed as to not generate a profit and caters to companies involved in food and beverage production. It is the largest purchasing cooperative of its kind. By combining purchases of common supplies, QCS Purchasing Cooperative provides members with more competitive pricing than they could typically achieve on their own. A team of strategic sourcing specialists with deep category expertise assists members in solving complex sourcing challenges and provides timely data and market intelligence. Over 200 national supplier partners offer solutions in categories such as packaging, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. To learn about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit QCSPurchasing.com.
