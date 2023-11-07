ProAct Safety Celebrates 30 Years Pioneering Approaches to Safety Excellence
Global safety consultancy reaches milestone in helping organizations achieve sustainable excellence in safety culture and performance.HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced it will celebrate 30 years of service this November. The company has completed more than 2,000 unique safety projects across every major industry.
The company was founded in 1993 by retired CEO, Terry L. Mathis, to help organizations create proactive, results-driven and sustainable safety strategies. As an early adopter of behavioral psychology in the workplace, Terry was a well-recognized thought leader in safety, honored multiple times as one of the “50 People Who Most Influenced Safety” by EHS Today.
“During the 1980s and early 1990s several consultants had developed programs to improve safety performance, but no one had really developed a comprehensive approach to all the key elements of safety excellence,” Mathis says. “Such an approach was what made ProAct Safety unique and valuable. The ongoing continuous improvement of these processes makes us an even more valuable partner in safety excellence today.” According to current CEO Shawn M. Galloway, “ProAct Safety now focuses on the most advanced aspects of safety excellence to guide clients on their unique journey to continually improve performance and culture. Our consulting, advising, coaching, workshops, and keynotes concentrate on building the Five 5 Core Capacities of Safety Excellence: Systems, Leadership, Cultural, Engagement, and Strategic.”
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn’s consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and engagement. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, systems, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
