Current issues of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation were discussed

06/11/2023

On November 6, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Ruzbehani.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in fulfilling his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, key areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed, and the current state and prospects for further interaction within international and regional structures were also analyzed. An exchange of views took place on current issues of world and regional politics.

In the context of strengthening interstate cooperation, the minister emphasized the importance of the visits to Iran by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in June 2022 and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in May of this year. In this regard, a common opinion was expressed on the need to implement the agreements reached during these visits.

Diplomats noted the progressive expansion and strengthening of trade and economic partnership and noted the great potential in this area. The fuel and energy complex, transport and logistics, chemical industry, agriculture, environmental issues and environmental protection are identified as promising aspects.

The sides emphasized fruitful interaction in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.