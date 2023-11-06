Governor Abbott Announces Amarillo Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, November 6 - November 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Amarillo has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Amarillo on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“Amarillo has always been a music-friendly city with wonderful musicians and live music venues,” said Mayor Cole Stanley. “We are proud to now join our peers across the state as an official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

“We are celebrating Amarillo’s incredibly rich tradition of arts and culture with this designation,” said Amarillo College Music & Theatre Department Chair and Amarillo Music Friendly Advisory Board Chair Camille D. Nies. “We hope this helps others enjoy the oasis of musical styles, venues, and artists located here in Amarillo.”

"We've always known Amarillo to be a place of unique character and culture,” said Visit Amarillo Executive Director Kashion Smith. “Receiving the Texas Music Office designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community truly underscores our commitment to celebrating the diverse musical talents that thrive in our city. From the iconic Route 66 to the vibrant local scene, Amarillo's music heritage is a testament to our city's spirit. We're excited to welcome musicians, music lovers, and visitors to experience the harmony of our thriving music culture."

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, Visit Amarillo, and the City of Amarillo will be held on Monday, November 13, and will include speakers from the Amarillo community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Amarillo Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Monday, November 13 at 4:00 PM

Arts in the Sunset

3701 Plains Blvd

Amarillo, TX 79102

More details: facebook.com/events/310230441756632/

Inquiries may be directed to Sherman Bass, Film Commissioner, Visit Amarillo, sherman@visitamarillo.com, (806) 414-2576

Amarillo becomes the 52nd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.