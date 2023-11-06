November 6 - State Coordinated Elections Ballots Returned: November 6, 2023
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Denver, November 6, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, November 15, 2023 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the Coordinated Election on November 7, 2023. So far, 830,599 ballots have been returned.
Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)
Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)
All data as of 11:30 PM on November 5, 2023.