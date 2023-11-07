City of Missoula, MT Improves Data-Driven Parks Operations with OpenGov

Parks staff can look forward to more efficient work operations, enabling them to spend more time on productive tasks and better planning of operations.

MONTANA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to make the most of its limited parks resources and use data to drive decisions, the City of Missoula, MT sought a comprehensive asset management software solution. The City found the partnership it was looking for in OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's parks.Situated in the picturesque landscapes of Montana, the City of Missoula is dedicated to delivering essential services efficiently. The City required a solution that could offer its park team more efficient work operations, better organization of tasks, and the ability to make data-driven decisions for impactful investments. OpenGov emerged as the ideal choice due to its features that aligned perfectly with requirements.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov, the City of Missoula can anticipate transformative changes. Parks staff can look forward to more efficient work operations, enabling them to spend more time on productive tasks and better planning of operations. Additionally, OpenGov's data-driven tools will provide them with the insights needed to allocate resources efficiently, track their utilization, and ensure compliance with playground inspections and state reporting requirements.The City of Missoula, MT joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.