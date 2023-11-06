City hosts community meetings for Land Development Code feedback

The City of Lawrence is in the midst of an effort to update its Land Development Code (LDC), which is the set of regulations that guide how development should occur in our community. The City is now seeking public input on Module 2 of the code, which is Development Standards. The topics addressed in this module include site and structure development standards, mobility and connectivity, subdivision design improvements, parking, environmentally sensitive lands, landscaping, and exterior lighting.

The draft of Module 2: Development Standards is now available to review online.

The City is hosting several upcoming meetings to discuss Module 2 with interested community members:

Community Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 4-6 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds (Flory Meeting Hall)

Coffee & Conversations on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Sports Pavilion Lawrence (Champions Room)

Brown Bag Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 12-1:30 p.m. at City Hall Riverfront (Ad Astra Conference Room)

Community Open House on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at City Hall (main level lobby)

Coffee & Conversations on Friday, Nov. 10, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Union Pacific Depot