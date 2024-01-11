Violinist Michelle Kim Joins Performing Arts at Fawn Lake as Artistic Director

Michelle Kim, Violinist, Artistic Director of Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

Renowned Violinist Takes on New Role

SPOTSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned violinist, Michelle Kim, Assistant Concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, international soloist, and chamber musician, has joined Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) in the newly created position of Artistic Director. In this new role, Ms. Kim will assist in bringing internationally and nationally recognized professional musicians to perform in Fawn Lake, and work with the organization’s leadership to build a broad calendar of events featuring top talent in the classical, jazz, and other music genres.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Michelle to Performing Arts at Fawn Lake in this newly created position, and to have such an immense talent working side-by-side with us to expand our program of live performances,” said Fred Jenne, PAFL President. “Michelle has already been indispensable to our organization in our first year of existence, having performed in Fawn Lake as soloist, and then later as a member of chamber group Trio Nocturne, which also featured cellist Wendy Sutter and pianist William Wolfram. We are deeply indebted to Michelle for her commitment to making Fawn Lake an exciting, new venue for live music performance.”

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to help promote Performing Arts at Fawn Lake as a new venue for live music performance not only for string and chamber performers, but also for vocalists and jazz musicians,” said Michelle Kim. “Based on my own personal experience performing in Fawn Lake, the warmth, enthusiasm, and sophistication of the Fawn Lake audiences make this a place of pure joy for performing artists. It is a privilege to help this fledgling organization expand and grow.”

About Michelle Kim

Violinist Michelle Kim, born in Seoul, South Korea, moved to the United States with her family at the age of 11 and began her violin studies in Los Angeles. She attended Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, achieving the honor of Presidential Scholar, one of our Nation’s highest honors for high school students. Ms. Kim continued her studies with Robert Lipsett at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music where she was distinguished as a Starling Foundation Scholar. Ms. Kim considers Heiichiro Ohyama and Henry Gronnier her mentors.

Ms. Kim joined the New York Philharmonic in 2001 as Assistant Concertmaster, The William Petschek Family Chair. Since joining the New York Philharmonic, she has enjoyed an active career as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony, and the Pacific Symphony, as well as various orchestras in Korea and abroad. As an active chamber musician, Ms. Kim has collaborated with Cho Liang Lin, Christian Tetzlaff, Pinchas Zukerman, Mstislav Rostropovich, Lynn Harrell, Gary Hoffman, Lang Lang, Jean Yves Thibaudet, Alisa Weilerstein, and Yefim Bronfman. She has performed at numerous festivals including the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, La Jolla Chamber Music Festival, Strings in the Mountain, and Bravo! Vail. Ms. Kim has also served as the first violinist of the Rossetti String Quartet. She was recently the featured violin soloist at the Pyeongchang World Peace Forum at the invitation of the government of South Korea and with the Apollo Orchestra in Washington, DC.

Ms. Kim is currently on the violin faculties of the Mannes School of Music, New York University, and Shanghai Orchestra Academy. Previous teaching positions include USC/Thornton School of Music, the Colburn School for Performing Arts in California, and UC Santa Barbara.

About Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform ‘live’ in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, D.C. Richmond, Va., and Charlottesville, Va.

In its inaugural year, PAFL hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Tenor and Broadway Star J. Mark McVey, Cellist Wendy Sutter, Pianist William Wolfram, Soprano and Broadway Star Gay Willis, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, acclaimed Baritone Prince Havely, and Pianist Maxwell Foster.