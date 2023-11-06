Monday, November 6

U.S. regulators will review car-tire chemical that kills salmon, upon request from West Coast tribes

U.S. regulators say they will review the use of a chemical found in almost every tire after a petition from West Coast Native American tribes that want it banned because it kills salmon as they return from the ocean to their natal streams to spawn. The Yurok tribe in California and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Puyallup tribes in Washington asked the Environmental Protection Agency to prohibit the rubber preservative 6PPD earlier this year, saying it kills fish — especially coho salmon — when rains wash it from roadways into rivers. Washington, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut also wrote the EPA, citing the chemical’s “unreasonable threat” to their waters and fisheries. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Washington state Capitol Saturday

Several thousand protesters marched from Heritage Park to the steps of the Washington state Capitol in Olympia on Saturday, calling for “an end to the siege on Gaza, a ceasefire, and an end to the U.S. aid to Israel.” “This march represents a critical moment in the Palestine struggle, signaling the consolidation of a mass movement in the United States committed to challenging the decades-long role of the American government in the genocide of the Palestinian people,” said a news release from organizers of the event, including Samidoun Seattle, Falastiniyat, Palestinian Community Center of Washington State, Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return UW, Beldaan, and others. Continue reading at The Olympian.

Daylight saving time ends: WA clocks to change, but ‘your body doesn’t work that way’

While it can be a joyous season for some, fall and winter can dredge up negative feelings and fatigue. For states like Washington, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5, which means clocks round back one hour at 2 a.m. The extra hour can shift your body clock, disrupt sleep and “throw everything off track,” said Deborah Fernandez-Turner, deputy chief psychiatric officer at CVS Health. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Aberdeen Daily World

Dog park the newest addition to oldest county park

Auburn Reporter

All backlogged sexual assault kits cleared from shelves, sent for testing (Orwall)

Bellingham Herald

Daylight saving time ends: WA clocks to change, but ‘your body doesn’t work that way’

Bellingham waterfront developer defaults, loses future contract opportunities, port says

Capital Press

Fresh market blueberry growers switching to mechanized harvest

Ag, officials celebrate swift train trestle replacement

Columbian

Ridgefield approves tax increment financing plan

2 Clark County farms get grants to add solar power

Evergreen, Camas educators advised Portland teachers union before walking out

City of Woodland gets $17 million USDA loan for water projects

Port of Ridgefield advances waterfront development

Vancouver’s Heights District project wins Governor’s Smart Communities Award

Nonprofit receives $1M grant from Lynch Fund for Vancouver Family Resource Center

Editorial: Main Street Promise is a forward-looking idea

Editorial: Agreeable solution critical for iconic salmon

Everett Herald

Swift Orange Line to begin running from Mill Creek to Lynnwood in March

ORCA card makes transit simpler – and cheaper, too

Mukilteo’s DEI Commission invites people to bond over movies, books

‘Hell no to grizzlies’: Darrington locals give federal agencies an earful

News Tribune

Should WA police be able to pursue stolen vehicles? 16 Pierce County mayors think so (Leavitt, Conway)

New York Times

Supreme Court’s Devotion to Gun Rights Faces a Challenging Test

Olympian

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Washington state Capitol Saturday

Is there a correlation between traffic enforcement and fatalities? Here’s what the data says

Olympia schools could be shuttered as district looks to cut budget and consolidate

Peninsula Daily News

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Mature forests, legislative priorities before county boards

Seattle Medium

Washington Minimum Wage Increase And Salary Threshold Exemption

Seattle’s Emergency Response Toolkit And New Public Safety Department

Seattle Times

WA State Ferries to open winter reservations (with some changes)

Prostitution is down on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue. Will it stay that way?

Seattle police investigate suspicious packages mailed to synagogues

Seattle-area Jews feel on edge amid sharp rise in antisemitism

Q&A with retiring head of homelessness agency Mary Steele

Proposal for WA’s largest renewable energy project shows challenges for future

U.S. regulators will review car-tire chemical that kills salmon, upon request from West Coast tribes

Opinion: UW goes back to school on free speech

Opinion: This site has my vote for building a new airport

Opinion: ‘Defunding’ police isn’t the only thing Seattle voters should look at

Editorial: Progress but growing threat in WA’s fight against wildfire

Editorial: Ignoring education for foster kids in lockup ensures failure

Spokesman Review

Lawmakers propose loosening heat pump requirement for homeowners rebuilding after Spokane County fires (Ormsby, Billig)

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

WA’s new drug law could help needle exchanges — or restrict them

Washington Post

Millennials aren’t having kids. Here are the reasons.

Abortion debate is affecting access to drug used after miscarriages

U.S. drafts plan to bring grizzly bears back to Washington’s North Cascades

The problem with gas-powered leaf blowers

A law that helped end slavery is now a weapon to end affirmative action

Fentanyl’s lethality is fueling a rush for antibody treatments to prevent overdoses

WA State Standard

Traffic deaths are down in Finland. WA leaders will travel there to find out how (Liias, Lovick)

As industry struggles, federal, state offshore wind goals could get tougher to meet

Wenatchee World

Governor’s Smart Communities Award goes to city of Leavenworth

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Drugs and contraband were found inside Green Hill School. Why didn’t administrators tell police?

With two crew members and passengers on board, this captain stopped a runaway barge from hitting Seattle’s waterfront

1,300 Providence Everett nurses will walk out over chronic understaffing

Impactful Fund launches free mental health toolkit for Washington youth

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Western WA tribes receive $5.9M to improve drug crisis response

With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities consider banning right turns at red lights

Edmonds-Kingston route on 1-boat service as ferry woes continue

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle unveils new policy for artificial intelligence use in city operations and services

Catalytic converter theft down 79% in Tacoma: Police, local dealership team up for unique etching program

KUOW Public Radio

Protestors march in Olympia to call for ceasefire in Gaza, freedom for Palestinians

Class action lawsuit against Alaska Airlines in wake of pilot emergency

Washington state aims to connect with other markets to help reduce carbon costs

How one Redmond ZIP code built its way to housing abundance

Tribal members gather to demand the federal government uphold treaty obligations, protect salmon

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane City Council voting on adding permitting fees at Monday’s meeting

NW Public Radio

Tribal members gather to demand U.S. Government fulfill treaty obligations

Local control, better recognition of tribal police could solve more MMIP cases

Many in Okanogan County say ‘don’t bring in’ grizzlies

WSU researchers find 41 percent of U.S. women have no abortion access within 30-minute drive

Cascadia Daily News

Support is split on plan to repopulate grizzly bears in North Cascades

Crosscut

Rainier Beach’s Black-led organizations battle gentrification

Geekwire

Washington state senator behind wealth tax proposal responds to Bezos’ departure (Frame)

MyNorthwest

U.S. regulators will review car-tire chemical that kills salmon, upon request from West Coast tribes

The Stranger

Jewish Voice for Peace Shuts Down the Federal Building, Demands Ceasefire Now