Monday, November 6
U.S. regulators will review car-tire chemical that kills salmon, upon request from West Coast tribes
U.S. regulators say they will review the use of a chemical found in almost every tire after a petition from West Coast Native American tribes that want it banned because it kills salmon as they return from the ocean to their natal streams to spawn. The Yurok tribe in California and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Puyallup tribes in Washington asked the Environmental Protection Agency to prohibit the rubber preservative 6PPD earlier this year, saying it kills fish — especially coho salmon — when rains wash it from roadways into rivers. Washington, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut also wrote the EPA, citing the chemical’s “unreasonable threat” to their waters and fisheries. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Washington state Capitol Saturday
Several thousand protesters marched from Heritage Park to the steps of the Washington state Capitol in Olympia on Saturday, calling for “an end to the siege on Gaza, a ceasefire, and an end to the U.S. aid to Israel.” “This march represents a critical moment in the Palestine struggle, signaling the consolidation of a mass movement in the United States committed to challenging the decades-long role of the American government in the genocide of the Palestinian people,” said a news release from organizers of the event, including Samidoun Seattle, Falastiniyat, Palestinian Community Center of Washington State, Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return UW, Beldaan, and others. Continue reading at The Olympian.
Daylight saving time ends: WA clocks to change, but ‘your body doesn’t work that way’
While it can be a joyous season for some, fall and winter can dredge up negative feelings and fatigue. For states like Washington, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5, which means clocks round back one hour at 2 a.m. The extra hour can shift your body clock, disrupt sleep and “throw everything off track,” said Deborah Fernandez-Turner, deputy chief psychiatric officer at CVS Health. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Dreamstime/TNS)
