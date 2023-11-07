Submit Release
Enara Law Welcomes New Attorney to Its Business and Commercial Litigation Team

Enara Law, a premier full-service law firm, specializing in business litigation, is pleased to announce the latest attorney addition to its esteemed team.

We are excited to welcome Matthew to our team. His experience and deep understanding of litigation will significantly enhance our firm's ability to provide top-tier legal representation to our clients”
— George Chebat, Managing Attorney
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law, a premier full-service law firm serving Arizona, Nevada and Washington, DC, specializing in business transactions and litigation, is pleased to announce the latest attorney addition to its esteemed team. Matthew Elias, an experienced and accomplished attorney with decades of legal experience, has joined the firm, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in litigation and dispute resolution.

With a track record of delivering favorable outcomes for clients in complex litigation, Matthew is a valuable asset to the firm. With over 45 jury trials, Matthew has successfully represented and zealously advocated on behalf of his clients, and is known for his ability to navigate the complexities of the litigation while effectively delivering results on behalf of his clients.

Enara Law's Managing Attorney, George Chebat, expressed his enthusiasm about this new addition, stating, "We are excited to welcome Matthew to our team. His experience and deep understanding of litigation will significantly enhance our firm's ability to provide top-tier legal representation to our clients. We believe Matthew will be instrumental in further solidifying our reputation for excellence in business litigation, especially in the courtroom."

Matthew holds a JD from Drake University and is admitted to practice in Arizona. While in law school, he was a semi-finalist in the C. Edwin Moore Oral Argument Competition and a member of the Student Advancement and Alumni Outreach Committee. Matt received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Clients can expect Matthew to provide tailored legal strategies, focused on achieving optimal outcomes in their business and commercial litigation disputes. He is renowned for his strategic and cost-effective strategies to litigation, seeking to aggressively advocate on behalf of clients, while invoking common sense solutions to complex disputes.

About Enara Law

Enara Law is a nationwide full-service business law firm with offices throughout Arizona, Nevada and Washington, DC, proudly serving companies with all their business legal matters. Our business attorneys and expansive litigation practice are proud to serve small and medium-sized businesses with their litigation and disputes, including contract disputes, partnership disputes, fraud litigation, and mergers and acquisitions disputes.

The team at Enara Law is dedicated to Bringing Legal to Light®. They are moving the legal industry away from keeping clients in the dark, which traditional law firms have done for too long. Traditional firm practices such as lack of communication, minimal explanation to clients about the legal system, and ancient billing practices led to a firm like Enara Law.

Enara Law is looking to change people's negative opinions of lawyers and disrupt the traditional legal practice. That's why Enara Law has changed the standard law firm model. They have done away with high hourly fees and replaced them with transparency, affordability, and efficiency for our clients.

If your business is in need of legal help, contact the team at Enara Law for a free and confidential consultation at (844) 854-8544 or visit our website at EnaraLaw.com

Enara Law Business Attorneys

