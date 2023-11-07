Urban Action Showcase and Justice For Hire Reunite for Thrilling Action Filmmaking Workshop

JFH Urban Action Showcase 2023

This workshop is for anyone passionate about action cinema and filmmaking. Participants get to become a part of the Justice For Hire cinematic universe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Action Showcase and Justice For Hire (JFH) are proud to announce their second annual "Action Filmmaking on Your Phone" event, set to take place on Saturday, November 11th at the iconic AMC Empire 25 in New York's Times Square. This electrifying event will offer participants the unique opportunity to learn action choreography, create their own action hero characters, and film an epic action scene using only their smartphones.

The workshop will be led by acclaimed action director Jan Lucanus, the visionary behind JFH. Lucanus's innovative approach to cinematic creation has revolutionized the way action films are made, empowering individuals to become their own filmmakers using readily available technology.

"Years of dedication have been invested in perfecting a methodology that enables the creation of cinema-quality films using nothing more than groups of individuals and their smartphones," says Lucanus. "The content produced during our previous event is a testament to the fact that everyone can dive into a cinematic universe, embody their unique character, and revel in the joy of creation with fellow enthusiasts. We're beyond thrilled to craft another communal episode of Justice For Hire at this year's showcase."

The 2023 Urban Action Showcase promises to be a memorable event, with a day-long celebration honoring the legacy of martial arts and action cinema. Attendees can engage with martial arts legends, participate in a special panel commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the legendary film "Enter The Dragon," explore the Urban Action Expo, and immerse themselves in augmented and virtual reality fan experiences.

"UASE 11 is proud to extend its successful collaboration with Justice For Hire," says Demetrius Angelo, Founder and President of Urban Action Showcase. "Our collective mission is to empower participants with knowledge on filming action scenes using smartphones, leveraging our comprehensive educational and facilitation protocols."

The event will culminate in the filming of an all-new episode of Justice For Hire, a groundbreaking series that invites audiences to become stars, directors, and producers. With a board of advisors featuring luminaries such as Jeff Gomez, who has advised on Disney's Marvel & Star Wars franchises, and former FBI Negotiator Chip Massey, Justice For Hire is a captivating saga about an entrepreneur's vision to launch an "Uber for heroes" app, where everyday individuals can either hire a hero or become one.

To further enhance the excitement, the Urban Action Showcase episodes of Justice For Hire will be unveiled on the JFH social media platforms leading up to the event.

The "Action Filmmaking on Your Phone" workshop is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about action cinema and filmmaking. Participants will gain valuable hands-on experience, have the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded individuals, and become a part of the Justice For Hire cinematic universe.

About Urban Action Showcase

The Urban Action Showcase and Expo (UASE) is the leading platform for action entertainment and pop culture that celebrates diversity and pays tribute to the past, present, and future contributions of multicultural achievements in the action film genre, including adventure, fantasy, action horror, martial arts, sci-fi, superhero, and the supernatural.

About Justice For Hire

Justice For Hire stands as the pioneering series from ReelwUrld, a revolutionary social film studio that invites audiences to become stars, directors, and producers. With a board of advisors featuring luminaries such as Jeff Gomez, who has advised on Disney's Marvel & Star Wars franchises, and former FBI Negotiator Chip Massey, Justice For Hire is a contemporary saga about an entrepreneur's vision to launch an "Uber for heroes" app, where everyday individuals can either hire a hero or become one.

About ReelwUrld™

ReelwUrld™ is the groundbreaking social network where every post contributes to a film or TV show. Boasting patent-pending technology akin to having a film studio in your pocket, ReelwUrld™ allows anyone with a phone to create and star in their narrative, intertwining social media interaction within an overarching story.