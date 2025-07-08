Z Star Digital Powers Creator Economy With Full Scale Expansion Across Media, Merchandising, and Luxury Travel

Z Star Digital expands global creator ventures with luxury travel, full service merch, and original content for the Z Star TV Network

We’re not just managing creators we’re building businesses, launching merchandise, and redefining what full-service digital media looks like.” — Laura Fillipowicz CEO Z Star Digital

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Z Star Digital, LLC, founded by media innovator Laura Filipowicz, is rewriting the rules of the creator economy with a powerful, creator-first model that unites content, merchandising, partnerships, and global reach. Originally launched as a Gen Z focused collective, the company has grown into a multi-vertical leader across entertainment, digital media, luxury travel, national tours, and commerce.

At the core of its success is Filipowicz’s 20+ year track record in brand development, digital strategy, and media production. Under her leadership, Z Star has helped build and scale major creator driven businesses none more prominent than The Sturniolo Triplets LLC. Z Star played a foundational role in their meteoric rise, spearheading their merchandise strategy and launching branded product lines. The company also coordinated and helped co-produced multiple sold out national tours and, alongside Studio71 and CAA, launched the hit podcast *Cut the Camera*, which debuted in the Top 5 at launch.

Z Star represents a curated roster across fashion, beauty, entertainment, food, and automotive, with a combined reach exceeding 60 million. Key names include: Madi Filipowicz and Madison Havican, in fashion and Gen Z lifestyle, Forbes automotive expert Karl Brauer, Triplet sister Influencers Taylor Red , and international Spanish language beauty creator Emma Duarte.

The company has activated high impact partnerships, occasionally collaborating with top talent agencies to maximize brand reach and campaign performance, with Meta, Prada, Celsius, Invisalign, Wildflower, Red Bull, She Glam, Windsor Fashion, and Whitefox. These campaigns span digital activations, influencer led experiences, and retail integrations tied to major festivals and launches.

Now expanding into destination media, Z Star has launched Z/X (Z Star Luxury Travel Xperiences), a vertical dedicated to luxury, culture, food and travel storytelling. Filipowicz brings deep experience from her time at Family Vacation Hub, where she partnered with global travel brands such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Xcaret, LEGOLAND, Universal Studios, Four Seasons, W Hotels Mexico, Westin Resorts, Fiesta Americana, and the Riviera Nayarit Tourism Bureau.

One of Z/X’s standout campaigns was the ConnectHER Media Riviera Nayarit Press Trip. In partnership with the Riviera Nayarit CVB and luxury hotel partners, Z Star curated a campaign with 15 family and Gen Z focused influencers. The result: over 45 million impressions, with 41.7 million on Twitter, 3.1 million on Instagram, and 16 full length articles covering culinary tourism, resorts, and local culture.

This summer, Z Star will participate in a new campaign surrounding the launch of Volaris’ direct flight from LAX to Tepic, Mexico, opening access to the lush Sierra Madre and elite resort destinations in the Nayarit region. Leading the campaign are creators Cyprien Boustiha (2.5M) and Cole Allison (2.5M), with Four Point Media providing cinematic video and editorial photography to anchor the campaign.

Z Star’s public relations is helmed by Lynk PR, led by award winning publicist Lisa Malcolm. With a strong record in youth culture and creator driven media, Malcolm founder of Lynk PR co-produced the Gen Z Social Summit during the rise of TikTok. The event featured breakout creators like Dom Brack, Nick Bencivengo, The Skorys, Gracie K, Life With Mak, and actors Jordy Curet, Jax Malcolm, Ryan Paynter, Audrey Hope and Emma Faith. The agency brings strategic press opportunities and high visibility placements that support Z Star’s expanding portfolio.

Z Star Studios, the company’s production arm, is expanding into independent film as well as scripted and unscripted content. With a background in digital first content for major DTC brands, the studio is now developing projects that blend creator influence with traditional storytelling, offering influencer marketing, brand integration, and development services for emerging producers. Z Star Studios is producing in-house content for the Z Star TV Network. This growing slate includes original scripted and unscripted entertainment, lifestyle, and creator-led series designed to drive engagement across digital platforms and streaming audiences.

Z Star Digital is officially bringing The Ink Pros under its brand umbrella, integrating merchandise and production services with its core creator offerings. Though newly announced, The Ink Pros has been operating behind the scenes for two years, providing product design, sourcing, printing, e-commerce setup, inventory management and tour merchandise for top creators brands. With a creator first approach, it helps clients scale sustainably while retaining the majority of their earnings. As the division grows, Z Star is actively seeking new creator partnerships to expand its roster.



To further strengthen its growth, Z Star has appointed a new Director of Content SEO with over 20 years of experience. The company is selectively partnering with brands in travel, food, lifestyle, and automotive to deliver content that ranks, converts, and holds long term equity across platforms like YouTube and Google.

Z Star Digital is currently onboarding new partnerships in entertainment, tourism, live tours, live event production, merchandising, and content production.

For partnership inquiries, contact: laura@zstardigital.com

For media inquiries, contact: lisa@lynkpr.com

