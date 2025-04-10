The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Announces Exciting 2025 Premieres Lineup

A screening at the Julie Dubuque International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) is proud to announce its official lineup of premiering films for the highly anticipated 2025 event April 21, 2025 - April 27 2025 highlighting an impressive collection of films making their World, USA, and more than 100 Iowa premieres. Showcasing the talents of filmmakers from around the globe, this year's festival is set to captivate audiences with diverse storytelling, innovative narratives, and powerful cinematic experiences.

World Premieres

BURNED

HOLIDAY SEASONING

JEAN & I

LITTLE RED BRACELETS

LOST ALONE

MISOPHONIA

NEBUCHADNEZZAR

NOT HERE

OUTRO

PLENTY OF TIME

REND

SHATTER

STORAGE FEES

TANGO IN ROOM 1310

THE AUDITION

THE HAWTHORNE HORROR

THE INVITE

THE LAST HOUNDS

THE LAST SONATA

THIS IS LOVE?!

WHAT HAPPENED TO BRUNCH

WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE OKAY

USA Premieres

29th OF FEBRUARY

BREATHE

BROKEN REFLECTION

DAVID

FERARRI

GOODNIGHT DARLING

JUST KIM

LION SPIRIT

NOTHING WRONG

PERLA

PHOENIX

TALLULAH PARK

TEARFUL TIGERS

WRITTEN BY IB

With films ranging across genres and cultures, the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival continues to establish itself as a leading event in the cinematic world, providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works to enthusiastic and appreciative audiences. JDIFF invites film lovers, creators, and industry professionals to come together to celebrate innovation, creativity, and the art of film during this extraordinary 2025 showcase.

For more information on the full schedule and to reserve your spot for these world premieres, please visit https://julienfilmfest.com/

About JDIFF

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF), recognized by “Movie Maker Magazine,” as one of the 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,” is nestled in the historic and scenic city of Dubuque, Iowa, is a premier event that celebrates the best in independent cinema. Recognized for its intimate networking opportunities, diverse film programming, and engaging workshops, JDIFF fosters a sense of community and connection. Each year, the festival draws filmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals to experience the convergence of culture and storytelling in an environment that encourages artistic exchange and growth.

