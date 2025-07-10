MANDY CORRENTE RELEASES HER FIRST EP 'DREAMS' PRODUCED BY MUSIC ICON POO BEAR

Mandy Corrente releases debut EP, a celebration of music, growth, and self-expression through pop-driven storytelling.

It’s my first EP, so I wanted it to really feel like my story.” — Mandy Corrente

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising pop artist Mandy Corrente announces the release of her debut EP, "Dreams," available on all major streaming platforms on July 25, 2025. At just 11 years old, Mandy introduces a vibrant, genre-blending project that reflects her evolution as a singer, dancer, and performer. The six-track EP includes her breakout single “Do the Hit,” which has already amassed over 30 million views across digital platforms. The track’s choreography, created by acclaimed choreographer Guy Groove, helped fuel its viral rise.

"Dreams" was executive produced by PooBear and Daniela Ramírez, with vocal production by PooBear and additional contributions from producers Shndo, Recycled Recitals, and Davix. The EP also includes a standout bilingual collaboration with Latin recording artist Nacho on the track “Follow Your Dreams.”

“This EP is a mix of everything I love dancing, singing, dreaming big, and having fun. Every song shows a different side of me,” said Corrente. “It’s my first EP, so I wanted it to really feel like my story.”

Highlights from the project include “Twice My Age,” an emotional and playful song about the desire to grow up quickly. “Tic Tac Toe” is a Brazilian funk track inspired by one of Mandy's favorite and most played childhood games. “Tears of Joy” is an introspective ballad that reveals a deeper emotional side of the young artist. “Don’t Be Late,” a cheerleading anthem, was the first single released from the project and continues to gain popularity among youth audiences.

Corrente shaped the project’s creative vision and storytelling, working closely with her mother and executive producer, Daniela Ramírez, who led the artistic direction from concept to execution. Photography and styling were handled by Anita Surma of The Butterfly Photography. "Dreams" is released through VivoLabel.

Mandy Corrente has built a substantial global audience through her music and social presence. She currently has a combined 13.5 million streams, over 1.6 million followers across platforms, and more than 232 million views on YouTube. With verified profiles and strong engagement across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, her digital footprint reflects a rising youth pop icon poised for international recognition.

