Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations Wins Praise for Returning Unrecovered Assets to Their Rightful Owners
Breakthrough firm dedicated to reuniting families, heirs, and corporations with their unclaimed property worldwide delivers results.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with its Research & Processing Claim Department based in Boulder, Colorado, is making significant strides in reuniting individuals, families, and corporations with their unclaimed property and assets. With a passion for recovering unclaimed assets and a commitment to ensuring the process is effective and efficient, the Return Assets Division is on a mission to bring closure to individuals who may be unaware of their unclaimed wealth.
In today's world, the amount of unrecovered assets continues to grow globally, leaving families, heirs, and corporations grappling with the complex process of reclaiming their rightful property. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations recognizes the challenges individuals face in this situation and the limitations of family attorneys in assisting with asset recovery. Consequently, they have dedicated their efforts to simplifying the process of reclaiming unclaimed assets for families, heirs, and lawyers alike.
Thomas and Rain Lauth, the founders of the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations, embarked on this mission after discovering that over $58 billion worth of assets remained unrecovered. They were driven by the belief that these assets rightfully belonged to their owners and heirs, who could utilize them for various purposes, such as education, home maintenance, or starting anew, which ultimately contributed to the vitality of the U.S. economy.
The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations operates with core principles defining their approach: they employ verified leads to identify outstanding unrecovered assets, strategically returning them to their rightful owners. They leverage private intelligence-gathering and hold licenses across the United States, ensuring meticulous documentation of asset heirship while adhering to the highest legal standards. Their unwavering loyalty is evident in their collaboration with claimants, streamlining the returns process and securing the return of claimants' money for the benefit of their families and future.
With previous successful collaborations with Fortune 500 companies and thousands of individuals having returned over $50 million in assets since 2013, the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations is known for its trustworthiness and efficiency. They have made it their mission to bring closure and justice to individuals and entities, returning unclaimed property and assets to where they rightfully belong.
The response from clients continues to be positive. N.J. from Milwaukee, WI, is a good example, expressing her gratitude to the firm, commenting in a five-star review, "What a wonderful surprise. Thank you so much for working to get me what I am entitled to. An absolutely wonderful, professional staff."
The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations is not just a firm; it's a dedicated team with a mission to improve the world by ensuring that unclaimed property finds its way back to its rightful owners. For more information and inquiries, please visit www.returnassets.org.
About The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations
The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations is an Indianapolis-based firm with its Research & Processing Claim Department in Boulder, Colorado. With a passion for returning assets to their rightful owners, they employ private intelligence and legal due diligence to streamline the returns process for individuals, families, and corporations.
