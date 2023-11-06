Update No. 1: Police operation concludes in Morrisville

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police operation concludes in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, Vermont (Monday, Nov. 6, 2023) — The police operation on Center Road in Morrisville has concluded. A reduced law-enforcement presence remains on scene to process the location.

No one was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported. To avoid compromising the integrity of the ongoing Vermont State Police investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

***Initial news release, 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is carrying out an operation Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Morrisville.

The police activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police and is taking place in a residential area on Center Road. Among the law-enforcement assets participating in the operation are the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while this operation is underway. The police response is focused on the specific location in question, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

No additional details are currently available.

