VetStem Cell Therapy Improves Quality of Life in Senior Labrador Retriever with Arthritis

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a puppy, Jake, a chocolate Labrador Retriever, was diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans (OCD) in his left elbow. OCD is a developmental disease in which the cartilage in the affected joint(s) separates from the bone. Though the exact cause of OCD is unknown, it typically occurs in rapidly growing large breed dogs and can cause limping, lameness, and pain.

Jake underwent a successful surgery to correct the problem however, as with most orthopedic surgeries, it was almost guaranteed that his elbow would eventually develop arthritis. At about eight years old, Jake began limping after physical activity. His symptoms were mild at first but grew in severity over the years and when he was thirteen, it became really hard for him to walk due to pain in his left elbow. On top of this, he developed spondylosis (osteoarthritis of the spine). These challenges severely affected his quality of life.

Fortunately, Jake’s veterinarian, Dr. Brad Steele of Torrey Pines Animal Hospital recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types and have demonstrated the ability to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. In a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the elbow, it was found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Steele collected fat tissue from Jake’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. The cells were divided into doses, and three injectable doses were sent to Dr. Steele for treatment. Because Torrey Pines Animal Hospital is in the same city as VetStem, Dr. Steele was able to administer Jake’s stem cell doses approximately 24 hours after the initial fat collection procedure.

Jake received one dose of his own stem cells into each elbow and one intravenous dose. Approximately one month later, he received an identical treatment using stem cells that were cryobanked from his initial fat tissue process. Stem cells have shown the ability to migrate to areas of inflammation. While the cells injected directly into Jake’s elbows will stay within the joints, the cells injected intravenously will migrate to the areas they are needed most, such as Jake’s arthritic spine.

According to Jake’s owner, it took about 5 to 6 months until they noticed a significant improvement in his mobility and reduction in his limping. His owner stated, “Before the treatment, he could barely walk more than 10-20 feet before giving up and wanting to be carried back in. After the treatment, he got back to 20+ minute walks around the neighborhood and seems close to back to normal for a dog of his age. We are grateful that the stem cell treatment brought our sweet old dog out of a life of pain and back to being a happy old man.”

About VetStem, Inc.

