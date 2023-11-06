Ubora Coffee Redefines Coffee Experience with Commitment to Tradition, Quality, and Responsibility
Ubora was born out of a common passion for coffee and to return to tradition and excellence to provide the ultimate espresso bar experience in an environment that generates conversations and ideas.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubora Coffee, a passionate coffee company founded on a deep love for coffee and a vision to create a positive societal impact, is excited to introduce its mission to revolutionize the coffee industry. Ubora, meaning "excellence" in Swahili, pays homage to Africa, where coffee was first discovered and is dedicated to delivering the finest coffee beans at their peak of roasted perfection.
— Andre, Danielle, Philip, and Tony
Ubora Coffee is committed to providing an espresso bar experience that prioritizes tradition, community, collaboration, responsibility, and excellence. In an environment designed to stimulate meaningful conversations and inspire ideas, coffee enthusiasts can savor a diverse selection of specialty coffees, all meticulously roasted in-house and sourced responsibly through fair trade partnerships with coffee farmers and producers worldwide.
Each coffee offered by Ubora has a unique narrative, such as the Peru Cajamarca from the Aprocassi cooperative, which not only delivers exceptional flavor but also supports social and environmental initiatives, enhancing the livelihoods of farmers while promoting environmental sustainability.
Ubora Coffee takes pride in educating coffee lovers about the distinct characteristics of their favorite beverages. For example, while Latte and Cappuccino may seem similar, they have distinct compositions that set them apart.
The cappuccino, closely intertwined with the Italian espresso tradition, consists of a 6-ounce serving evenly divided into thirds: 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 wet foamed milk. It offers a rich, airy taste with low acidity, essentially a robust coffee with a delightful foam topping.
In contrast, the latte, derived from the Italian phrase for "milk coffee," boasts a creamy, velvety texture and captivating foam art. Comprising 1-2 espresso shots and 5-6 ounces of steamed milk, it provides a delightful coffee experience with a thin layer of foam. Ubora offers lattes in 12 and 16-ounce sizes, each containing 2-3 espresso shots, resulting in a distinct flavor and texture.
Ubora Coffee invites coffee enthusiasts to explore and appreciate the unique qualities of these classic beverages. The company also offers a Wholesale Program for entrepreneurs looking to establish their coffee shops or espresso bars, complete with setup guidance and barista training by SCA-certified professionals. Additionally, Ubora provides options for white-label and custom coffee blends (Minimum Quantities Required), enabling businesses to create a personalized coffee experience for their clientele.
About Ubora Coffee:
Ubora Coffee is a dedicated coffee company passionate about providing an exceptional espresso bar experience while upholding values of tradition, community, collaboration, responsibility, and excellence. The company sources and roasts specialty coffees in-house, aiming to make a positive societal impact and share the rich history of coffee with its customers.
UBORA COFFEE LOCATIONS
RICHMOND COUNTY
Downtown Augusta
1128 Jones St, Augusta, GA 30901
&
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Evans
116 N Belair Road, Evans, GA 30809
