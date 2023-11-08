Palladin Technologies Expands Globally with WolfTech Services B.V.
This strategic move marks a new chapter in our company’s growth and reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palladin Technologies, a Salesforce Crest Consulting Partner focused on digital transformation, implementation, and integration, is pleased to announce its recent talent acquisition of WolfTech Services B.V., an organization based in the Netherlands, specializing in the implementation of Salesforce Industries (Vlocity) with an emphasis on telecommunications.
The journey toward the WolfTech expansion began in early 2022, driven by Palladin Technologies' vision to expand its global reach in the Salesforce ecosystem. After a rigorous evaluation and due diligence process, the deal was successfully closed on October 31, 2023.
Brandon Ward, Founder and CEO of Palladin Technologies, remarked, "This strategic move marks a new chapter in our company’s growth and reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence. WolfTech’s expertise in Salesforce Industries complements Palladin’s strengths, and together, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers.”
Melvin McNamara, EVP, Strategy, Innovation & Insights at Palladin Technologies, stated, " This talent acquisition bolsters our strength and core capabilities in CRM and data, allowing us to help our clients solve for their transformative needs, while pushing the boundaries of what's possible with holistic, integrated solutions”.
Key Benefits of the Talent Acquisition:
1. Shared Expertise: The combined intellectual capital promises innovative solutions for diverse industries.
2. Market Expansion: Palladin Technologies will strengthen its foothold in markets previously dominated by WolfTech.
3. Resource Optimization: Leveraging the strengths of both companies ensures more efficient implementation and managed Salesforce consulting services.
In the coming weeks, both companies will embark on the integration process with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for all clients and stakeholders. Palladin Technologies and WolfTech are steadfast in their commitment to uphold their high standards of service during this period.
This strategic talent acquisition further cements Palladin Technologies' position as a global leader in Salesforce consulting and demonstrates its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its clients.
About Palladin Technologies:
Palladin Technologies established in 2015, is a Crest Salesforce partner renowned for its Salesforce Implementation, Managed Services, and Turnkey Business Process Outsourcing Services. The company has experienced rapid growth, boasting a team of over 40 full-time members, collectively holding more than 200 Salesforce certifications. While headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin Technologies serves clients globally through its various locations.
About WolfTech:
Founded in 2019, WolfTech quickly rose to prominence for its innovative tech platforms and solutions. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible has earned them accolades and a loyal clientele worldwide.
Salesforce, Salesforce.com, and related branding are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.
