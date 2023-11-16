Tea Drops’ Cafe-at-Home Kits Become Mainstream at Walmart

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tea Drops, the maker of the innovative bagless tea, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Tea Drops Latte Kits, available at select 1,500 Walmart stores starting November 4th. These kits will allow customers to enjoy cafe-quality tea lattes from the comfort of their home. With four delectable flavors to choose from, Tea Drops is taking the tea experience to a whole new level.

The four Tea Drops Latte Kits, available in partnership with Copper Cow creamers, are designed to bring an exceptional tea latte experience without the hassle and cost of visiting a cafe. These kits mark a pivotal moment for the cafe beverage drinker by offering a cafe quality latte at a fraction of the cost while maintaining the same premium quality. These kits will cost less than $3 per serving at an MSRP of only $7.98 per kit and can be conveniently made from home at any time. Tea Drops is also dropping a Walmart Exclusive Latte Flavor: Vanilla Bean Latte.

The Latte Kit Varieties:

Strawberry Matcha Latte Kit: This tea latte kit combines premium-grade Japanese Matcha with sweet strawberries, for a bold, fruit-forward flavor. Simply prepare the Tea Drop, add the sweetened condensed milk packet and stir for a tea latte with earthy, fruity, and creamy tasting notes in less than 2 minutes.

Ube Latte Kit: Enjoy a cafe-quality Ube Latte that's easy to prepare. Ube, a unique purple yam from the Philippines, offers a little sweetness and nuttiness with hints of vanilla. Whether hot or iced, this creamy latte can be enjoyed any time.

Chai Latte Kit: This easy-to-prepare, cafe-quality Chai Latte is sweet and spicy and offers a delicate yet fierce and flavorful experience. The creamers are included, and it can be prepared both hot or iced.

Vanilla Bean Latte Kit (Exclusive to Walmart): This kit combines bold, full-bodied black tea with the smooth, sweet taste of vanilla bean, creating a warm and comforting experience suitable for any time of day. This convenient tea latte kit has a rich, malty, and creamy flavor profile with warm vanilla undertones.

Sashee Chandran, the founder of Tea Drops, expressed her excitement about this partnership with Walmart and the launch of the Tea Drops Latte Kits: "We're thrilled to bring the convenience and quality of Tea Drops to Walmart stores, a true mark of our bagless teas becoming mainstream. These Latte Kits embody our commitment to delivering exceptional tea experiences for the home. The Walmart customer has evolved and now expects high quality ingredients. With our exclusive Vanilla Bean Latte Kit for Walmart made of real organic vanilla bean, we're excited to deliver a high trending flavor profile that can be enjoyed at home.”

Tea Drops first gained recognition in the beverage industry by introducing an innovative approach to tea brewing. Tea Drops are bagless, premium loose-leaf tea, pressed into single-serve drops that are ready to drink in seconds and are bold in flavor. There's no fuss, no mess, and no artificial additives, and they've even patented their technique.

To enjoy a Tea Drops Latte is simple and convenient. Place the Tea Drop at the bottom of a cup, pour in boiling water, stir, then top with milk or creamer, and enjoy. These latte kit can be prepared hot or iced and in less than 2 minutes, making it effortless to create a cafe-quality latte anytime, anywhere.

These latte kits will be available in select Walmart stores on November 4th. For more information about Tea Drops, please visit www.myteadrop.com or connect with Tea Drops on social media @myteadrop.

ABOUT TEA DROPS

Tea Drops are bagless, organic, dissolvable tea blends for the modern tea drinker. They’re essentially bath bombs of tea that dissolve in a cup. These playful shaped blends of tea leaves and spices encourage connection through tea experiences. Tea Drops continues to transform moments and moods by empowering customers to effortlessly and sustainably create any cafe quality tea drink imaginable.

Learn more about Tea Drops: www.myteadrop.com.

Join the Tea Drops community on Instagram: @myteadrop

Contact: Tracy@myteadrop.com