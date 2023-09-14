TEA DROPS DISRUPTS THE TEA AISLE AT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET NATIONWIDE WITH PREMIUM CAFE-INSPIRED TEA & BOBA KITS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks a significant stride for Tea Drops as they extend the reach of their premium cafe-quality tea beverages to Sprouts Farmers Market, a powerhouse among rapidly expanding retailers across the nation. With an impressive array of 8 products and comprehensive national distribution, Tea Drops is stepping into the domain of natural grocery with purpose.

Sashee Chandran, the visionary Founder of Tea Drops, expresses her enthusiasm about this new partnership: "We are thrilled about joining forces with Sprouts. Our focus is on introducing fresh innovation to the Sprouts customer, reshaping their tea aisle experience." In an industry that has long witnessed limited growth and minimal innovation, Tea Drops is prepared to redefine the category.

Chandran continues, "With our launch, Sprouts' guests gain access to more than just ordinary tea choices. They now have the option of indulging in cafe-quality tea beverages, crafted swiftly in their homes – from delicious bubble teas to creamy and cozy lattes."

Amidst the staggering 13% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected by Future Market Insights, Inc for the US bubble tea market over the next decade, Tea Drops is set to introduce a captivating exclusive boba kit at Sprouts. The Strawberry Matcha Honey Boba kit seamlessly combines the allure of honey boba pearls, a beloved bubble tea topping, with the vibrancy of their strawberry matcha Tea Drop. "Our honey boba pearls were an instant hit with our direct-to-consumer base," Chandran reveals. The resulting innovation, standing out in the landscape of US bubble tea, is designed to deeply resonate with enthusiasts who crave exceptional and distinctive flavors.

Chandran explains, "We've reimagined the traditional matcha bubble tea, offering Sprouts' customers our take on this cherished favorite." The kit's ingenuity shines through customization, allowing enthusiasts to personalize their beverages with their choice of milk or creamer, thereby keeping sugar and calorie intake in check. Notably, the bubble tea kit employs authentic premium grade matcha tea leaves, shunning the commonplace tea powder. Chandran reinforces, "Our ethos of customization and premium ingredients remains unwavering, woven into an accessible at-home bubble tea experience."

The Strawberry Matcha Bubble Tea Kit is poised for its debut in Sprouts starting November 2023. Complementing this exclusive launch are four latte kits: Ube, Matcha, Chai Spice, and Thai. These kits, thoughtfully bundled with three tea drops and three Copper Cow creamers, combine to make three splendid cafe-quality milk teas. In addition, Tea Drops classic offerings, including Citrus Ginger, Matcha Green Tea, and Turmeric, will be available on shelves.

Beyond Sprouts and Sprouts.com, Tea Drops can be found on myteadrop.com and at various retail outlets and boutiques, including select Target, Whole Foods, Cost Plus World Market, Kroger, and Giant.

Tea Drops are bagless, organic, dissolvable tea blends for the modern tea drinker. They’re essentially bath bombs of tea that dissolve in your cup. These playful shaped blends of tea leaves and spices encourage connection through tea experiences. Tea Drops continues to transform moments and moods by empowering you to effortlessly and sustainably create any cafe quality tea drink you can imagine.

About Tea Drops:

