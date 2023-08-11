Tea Drops Expands to Nearly 1,000 More Target Stores Proving That Innovative At-Home Cafe Experiences are Here to Stay

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Tea Drops, the bagless, dissolvable tea brand for the modern tea drinker, expanded distribution of their at home, cafe-quality tea kits in Target stores nationwide. Through this partnership, Tea Drops will now be offered in nearly 1,000 doors nationwide and on Target.com. Tea Drops first launched their Matcha Bubble Tea Kit, Ube Latte Kit and Chai Latte Kit into Target retail doors in late January 2023 and they quickly gained in popularity. “We are excited that our cafe-at-home concepts are taking off and that our Ube Lattes and Matcha Bubble Tea kits have found a home in 1000 more Target doors, giving more of Target guests the option to create their own at-home cafe beverage,” said Sashee Chandran, the founder of Tea Drops.

According to World Tea News, the bubble tea market globally is expected to hit $6.2 billion by 2032 and with consumer demand on the rise, Tea Drops saw an opportunity to offer the boba drinker an easy and convenient way to enjoy boba anytime, anywhere with their Matcha Bubble Tea kit. With their single serve, bagless, dissolvable tea drops and their single serving instant boba pearls, consumers can create boba drinks in less than 2 minutes with no additional equipment. Another key differentiator for Tea Drops is the quality of their ingredients. Tea Drops enables customers to create at-home boba drinks using certified organic tea vs. tea powder. Additionally, consumers can use the milk of their choice to customize their own bubble tea experience instead of being tied to dairy or milk powder. “The bubble tea market isn’t known for premium ingredients and so it was important for us to deliver high quality tea ingredients and versatility in how the consumer enjoys their tea (with or without milk). Quality ingredients and customization aligns with our brand ethos and our kits are designed to exceed the tea experiences available at boba tea cafes,” stated Chandran. As a result of these features, Tea Drops Matcha Bubble Tea Kit can be made with less sugar and less calories than most boba kits on the market.

Tea Drops' Ube Latte Kit is a unique flavor profile growing in popularity. According to a report from McCormick Flavor Solutions market insights and research, Ube, from 2018-2022 experienced a 250% growth in new products and is continuing to grow. “We created our Ube Tea Drops with real yams and worked to ensure we delivered an authentic nutty, vanilla flavor true to its flavor profile. Ube Tea Drops are a top trending flavor with our ecommerce customers and we leveraged those DTC insights to bring this unique profile to Target customers via our Ube Latte Kit,” said Chandran.

• Tea Drops' 3 serving Matcha Boba kit comes with 3 servings of brown sugar boba pearls, 3 servings of premium grade, organic Matcha Tea Drops and 3 compostable paper straws. This kit can be found in select Target stores and on Target.com and retails for $14.99

• Tea Drops' 3 serving Ube Latte kit comes with 3 servings of Ube Tea Drops and 3 servings of Copper Cow Condensed Milk Creamers. This kit can be found in select Target stores and on Target.com and retails for $8.99.

• Tea Drops' 3 servings Chai Latte kit comes with 3 servings of Chai Tea Drops and 3 servings of Copper Cow Condensed Milk Creamers. This kit can be found n select Target stores and on Target.com and retails for $8.99.

In addition to Target and Target.com, Tea Drops is also available on their website, www.myteadrop.com and can be found in other retail stores and boutiques, including select Whole Foods, Cost Plus World Market, Kroger, Giant and others.

About Tea Drops:

Tea Drops are bagless, organic, dissolvable tea blends for the modern tea drinker. They’re essentially bath bombs of tea that dissolve in your cup. These playful shaped blends of tea leaves and spices encourage connection through tea experiences. Tea Drops continues to transform moments and moods by empowering you to effortlessly and sustainably create any cafe quality tea drink you can imagine.

Learn more about Tea Drops: www.myteadrop.com.

Join the Tea Drops community on Instagram: @myteadrop.