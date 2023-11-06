Fi-Med Management Announces Groundbreaking Chronic Care Management Program - The Well Living Initiative
Our Well Living Initiative program represents a significant step towards improving health outcomes and ensuring the financial success of healthcare providers. It's a win-win for everyone involved.”SEDONA, ARIZONA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management, a 30-year leader in the healthcare support and management industry, is proud to introduce The Well Living Initiative, an innovative and comprehensive Chronic Care Management program designed to transform the landscape of patient care.
With a strong reputation for protecting and recovering revenue for hundreds of hospitals, labs, private physicians, and healthcare networks, Fi-Med Management's expertise in healthcare compliance, chronic care management, and revenue cycle management sets the foundation for this groundbreaking program.
The Well Living Initiative, Fi-Med's flagship program, focuses on improving the overall health of patients by addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH). By putting a strong emphasis on improving health outcomes, enhancing patient satisfaction, and boosting MIPS/MACRA/RAF scores, this program aims to reduce the workload of medical staff while simultaneously improving patient revenue.
Key Features of The Well Living Initiative:
1. Lightened Medical Staff Workload: By implementing a streamlined approach to chronic care management, The Well Living Initiative takes the burden off the medical staff, allowing them to focus on higher-value tasks.
2. Patient Revenue Enhancement: Through comprehensive and effective care management, this program aims to enhance patient revenue, benefiting both healthcare providers and patients.
3. MIPS/MACRA/RAF Score Enhancement: Fi-Med Management's program is designed to elevate the MIPS, MACRA, and RAF scores, thereby ensuring compliance and optimizing financial performance.
4. Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Focus: Fi-Med recognizes the critical role that social determinants play in overall health. By addressing SDoH, it strives to create a holistic approach to patient care.
5. Health Outcome Improvement: The Well Living Initiative is committed to achieving better health outcomes for patients, leading to healthier and more satisfied individuals.
Fi-Med Management leverages proprietary technology to record and navigate all patient interactions, ensuring that every touchpoint is documented for informative monthly recaps. This approach fosters a data-driven and patient-centric model that drives continuous improvement and results.
Commenting on the launch of The Well Living Initiative, Christine Krause, VP/COO of Fi-Med Management, stated, "The Well Living Initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to partner with providers to improve patient care. This program represents a significant step towards achieving better health outcomes and ensuring the financial success of healthcare providers. It's a win-win for everyone involved."
The Well Living Initiative is poised to be a game-changer in the healthcare industry, bringing a new era of chronic care management that aligns with the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.
