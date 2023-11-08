KMK Consulting Inc. Continues Expansion with Appointment of Sonam Mehta as Director of HEOR & RWE
I’m excited to join the talented team at KMK Consulting and continue their momentum of growth by ensuring the highest standards of data integrity and operational excellence.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is proud to welcome Sonam Mehta as the company’s Director of Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Real-World Evidence (RWE). With a sought-after track record in HEOR and RWE, Sonam brings over 15 years of experience in global health services research, analytics delivery, and therapeutic area strategy development. She has extensive knowledge in overseeing diverse projects that evaluate clinical, economic, and patient-reported health outcomes for pharmaceutical products, bringing an exceptional level of knowledge and expertise to the organization.
— Sonam Mehta, Director, HEOR & RWE Operations
In this role, Sonam will spearhead the development and implementation of best practices in KMK's HEOR/RWE project management process, with the ultimate goal of streamlining its business operations. Additionally, she will provide strategic support to the internal teams, offering valuable guidance on how to effectively navigate critical situations.
Sonam began her career at Pharmerit International before joining Cardinal Health, where she was responsible for overseeing HEOR projects and acting as the main point of contact for both internal and external clients. In her most recent role as Vice President at STATinMED, she successfully led and supervised team operations, working closely with project managers to ensure the timely completion of high-quality deliverables and publications. She also prioritized providing exceptional customer service throughout her tenure.
“We look forward to having best-in-class RWE analytics operations driving continuous success for both our esteemed clients and our organization overall with Sonam joining the team”, says Ning Jia, Principal of HEOR & RWE Operations.
Sonam holds a Master's Degree in Pharmacy Administration from the University of Houston. Sonam is poised to lead KMK’s HEOR/RWE operations with her in-depth industry experience and customer-first mindset, exemplifying the organization’s dedication to enhancing services through dynamic partnerships and innovative strategies.
Arielle Atwood
KMK Consulting Inc.
+1 978-314-4843
email us here