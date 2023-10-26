Alina Reyzelman announced partnership with Modlux.Rent and the launch of fashion rental website
The new website offers unlimited rental subscription service, making it easy to wear new looks all month long without any commitment.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alina Reyzelman, Founder & CEO (Impact Concept Group LLC, USA) announced today the partnership with Modlux.Rent and the launch of fashion rental website Distinctive Closet Rental. “I am excited to partner up with Modlux.Rent to offer exclusive fashion rental service, so every girl can feel authentic, stylish and one of a kind.” - said Alina Reyzelman
The new website, curated by Alina herself, www.distinctiveclosetrental.com offers unlimited rental subscription service, making it easy to wear new looks all month long without any commitment. From seasonal staples to statement pieces, customers can rent endless styles for just $125/month.
Customers can explore new and trendy collections, and fill their virtual closets with favorite pieces. New fashion pieces are added weekly on a website. Subscribers can receive 5 items at a time to wear for as long as they’d like, then return when they are ready for more. Everyone can get first dibs on the latest looks and seasonal trends with fresh styles added weekly. The rental service will ship it ASAP.
There is complimentary shipping both ways. A prepaid bag is included in every box. No hustle, no hidden fees, when customers are done with their fashion rental, they can return it at their convenience.
There is no need to deal with dry cleaning. “Subscribers simply wear, return, and leave the rest to us. Laundry is always included” – noted Alina in the statement. “There are also exclusive discounts for our customers. When you don’t want to let an item go, you can buy it at a members-only price.”
Fashion rental service is great for the wallet, it's sustainable for the world and the bank account. Ever changing trends lead to high consumption of natural resources and fashion based pollution, making renting a more sustainable, earth friendly option. Alina says “Always have something new to wear with access to an endless wardrobe for one flat monthly fee. Feeling trendy, classy, hippie? We are your rental fashion partner!”
Headquartered in Malibu, CA, Impact Concept Group is a thriving business development, marketing and content creating company.
To learn more please contact
Alina Reyzelman
Tel (1) 310 926 88 82
www.distinctiveclosetrental.com
Alina Reyzelman
Impact Concept Group
+1 310-926-8882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other