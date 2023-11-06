Peru Appears Throughout this Year’s World Culinary Awards, Highlighting its Growing Gastronomic Excellence
Mil Centro won “World’s Best Fine Dining Experience,” while other Peruvian establishments were among the final nominees in various categories.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Culinary Awards named Mil Centro the “World's Best Fine Dining Experience” at the awards gala in Dubai, which recognized the best of the best in global gastronomy. Three other Peruvian establishments were among the final nominees for other categories, including Mayta for “World’s Best Restaurant,” La Gloria for “World's Best Landmark Restaurant,” and La Mariposario Restaurant and Butterflies Sanctuary for “World's Best New Restaurant.” In addition, Lima, Peru, and Peru itself were finalists for “World's Best Culinary City Destination” and “World's Best Culinary Destination,” respectively.
Mil Centro’s win and the numerous Peruvian establishments named in the final round serve as a testament to Peru’s exceptional culinary scene, which has garnered international acclaim for its distinctive flavors, ingredients, and innovative culinary practices. As the country continues to expand its presence on the global culinary stage, it strengthens its image as a premier tourist destination and highlights it as a safe and exciting location for international travel.
The prestigious award and nominations reaffirm Peru as a top destination for those seeking a culinary adventure, and the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) has created “The Lost Flavor” to highlight the country’s offering. This new gastronomic campaign is an extension of the crucial role PROMPERÚ has played in gaining international recognition for Peruvian culinary excellence, contributing to the international recognition of Peruvian gastronomy as a world-class asset through numerous promotional efforts. As evidenced by Peru’s performance at the World Culinary Awards, its work is yielding results.
Mil Centro, a uniquely Peruvian experience
Mil Centro’s location was carefully chosen by its owner, culinary visionary Virgilio Martinez. Located just over 30 miles from Cusco and at an altitude of over 3,500 meters above sea level, the restaurant is near the archaeological site of Moray, a series of circular terraces where we believe the Incas conducted agricultural experiments.
This spirit of innovation and experimentation is still deeply rooted in the Cusco region, and this is what Martinez has captured at Mil Centro. Diners are treated to a unique experience that immerses them in Peru’s various landscapes, from the Andes to the Amazon. With an approach that emphasizes the importance of sustainability and the preservation of local ecosystems, Martinez has made each dish a tribute to Peru’s impressive biodiversity.
Martinez also owns Lima in London, which became the first Peruvian restaurant to earn a Michelin Star in Europe in 2014. His two award-winning restaurants are not only celebrations of Peruvian flavors, but also odes to the country’s cultural richness, showcasing its culinary excellence both at home and abroad.
ABOUT PROMPERÚ
The objective of the Commission for the Promotion of Pere for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) is to position Perú in the world by promoting its image, tourist destinations, and value-added export products, thereby contributing to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country.
