DRIVESAFE DRIVING SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES CASTLE ROCK WINTER CLASSES

DriveSafe Driving Schools Logo

Castle Rock, Colorado

DriveSafe Hosts Drivers’ Ed Courses and Driving Lessons in Castle Rock This Winter

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Until recently, students in Castle Rock and central areas of Douglas County have had to travel farther distances to access drivers' education and behind-the-wheel instruction. To alleviate this challenge, DriveSafe Driving Schools is excited to share that they are hosting another round of driving classes and private lessons over winter break.

Winter Driving Classes Will Occur:
December 27- 30, 2023
Wednesday - Saturday (9:00 am - 4:45 pm MST)

DriveSafe is excited to provide closer access drivers’ education to students in Castle Rock and surrounding areas this winter, and thanks the community for helping us support families with this goal. DriveSafe aims to open a Castle Rock location in 2024.

For details on class location and to secure a spot, please call l 303-721-8881 or
Click Here To Sign Up for Castle Rock Winter Courses
_____

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers' education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

Katherine Leadbetter
Baron Education
email us here
