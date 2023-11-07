Business Reporter: The need for data-driven intelligent transport systems
Removing data siloes to create reliable multimodal mobility and more sustainable citiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Miki Szikszai, CEO of Snapper Services talks about how multi-modal mobility-as-a-service can only reach its full potential when underpinned by accurate standardised and shared data. Data accessibility always depends on who holds it, the standards and regulations adhered to when handling it, and whether the data source is open or closed. Private businesses have traditionally used proprietary data formats for strategic reasons, while public organisations may think it safer not to share due to their privacy obligations. Siloed transport data, however, is holding back projects aimed at making cities and towns more sustainable.
Multiple standards and interfaces can also stand in the way of accelerating the shift to more sustainable transportation systems. The Bus Open Data Service (2021) and the Transport Data Strategy are two rather important initiatives in the UK in this respect – the first one mandating the supply of timetable, fare and real-time bus location data, while the other regulates data sharing across all modes of transport. The integration of schedules, location data and payment systems across various transport modes - from bus to train, shared bike and electric scooters - can create more reliable city transport systems that, in turn, will also encourage more extensive use of public transport and eventually make cities more sustainable.
Snapper Services and Vix Technology have joined forces in a collaborative partnership in the UK market that sees Snapper’s Mosaiq tools available with Vix’s comprehensive Beacon ITS platform.
To learn more about the benefits of integrated transportation data systems, read the article.
