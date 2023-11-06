Obesity Surgery Treats 7 Diseases
Obesity Surgery Specialist Prof.Dr. Kaçar said that obesity surgeries treat more than 7 diseasesİZMIR, KONAK, TüRKIYE, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obesity Surgery Specialist Prof.Dr. Serdar Kaçar said that obesity surgeries treat more than 7 diseases and provide society with individuals who can work and have high self-confidence.
Here are some diseases treated by obesity surgery:
1. Diabetes (Type 2): Obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by increasing insulin resistance. Obesity surgeries can control or even completely eliminate diabetes.
2. Hypertension (High Blood Pressure): Excess weight can increase blood pressure. Bariatric surgeries can help lower blood pressure.
3. Cardiovascular Diseases: Obesity increases the risk of heart diseases, stroke and vascular occlusions. Obesity surgeries can reduce these risks.
4. Sleep Apnea: The risk of sleep apnea increases with obesity. Weight loss after surgery may improve sleep apnea.
5. Joint Problems: Excess weight increases the risk of joint pain and osteoarthritis. Bariatric surgery can alleviate joint problems.
6. Metabolic Syndrome: Obesity increases the risk of metabolic syndrome (high blood pressure, high sugar, high triglycerides, low HDL). Surgery can help control metabolic syndrome.
7. Depression and Anxiety: Obesity increases the risk of psychological problems. Weight loss after surgery may contribute to psychological recovery.
Bariatric Surgery May Improve Your Quality of Life
Prof.Dr. Kaçar has achieved many firsts in Turkey about the fields of kidney and small intestine transplantation. Serdar Kaçar underlined that obesity surgeries should be performed on suitable and correct patients. Prof. Dr. Kaçar said; “However, if you are a suitable candidate, obesity surgery can not only help you lose weight but also improve your quality of life and prevent a number of health problems. Care about your health, consult your doctor and evaluate the best option."
Prof. Dr. Serdar Kaçar Undertook Many Firsts
Prof.Dr. Kaçar, has many successes in Turkey. Serdar Kaçar, Laparoscopic donor nephrectomy (laparoscopic removal of the donor kidney to be transplanted) (2004), kidney transplantation without tissue compatibility (2005), cross-donor kidney transplantation (2005),
He also broke new ground such as small intestine transplantation (2005).
Serdar Kaçar
BSHA
+90 539 778 82 03
drserdarkacar@gmail.com