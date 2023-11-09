Maryland Author Laurie Robinson Haden Advocates for the Transformative Power of Having a Voice in "It's Time to Shine"

Laurie N. Robinson Haden Amazon Best Seller

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Laurie Robinson Haden, the renowned author of the Amazon best-seller "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," offers a profound exploration of the significance of advocacy and the transformative power of using one's voice to effect change.

In "It's Time to Shine," Laurie Robinson Haden delves into her experiences as an advocate and highlights the pivotal role advocacy has played in her personal and professional journey. She discusses how the ability to speak up, not only for oneself but also for others, has been instrumental in her path to success and fulfillment.

Laurie's message is clear: advocacy is a potent tool for change, and a fundamental right and responsibility. In "It's Time to Shine," she emphasizes the importance of standing up for what one believes in, advocating for justice, and striving to improve the world through one's actions.

Laurie Robinson Haden's story is a testament to the power of advocacy and the impact that individuals can have when they use their power, connections, and network to bring about meaningful change. Her experiences inspire those seeking to find their voices and make a difference in the world.

"'It's Time to Shine' underscores the vital role of advocacy in our lives and the transformative power of using your voice to champion for change," Laurie states. "I encourage everyone to speak up for themselves and others and to embrace the opportunity to promote positive change."

"It's Time to Shine" is available on Amazon and major online retailers. It offers readers an insight into Laurie Robinson Haden's inspiring journey and the importance of making an impact in the community.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is a distinguished attorney, celebrated author, and dynamic speaker known for her inspirational and empowering messages. Her work is rooted in the belief that advocacy and using one's voice are essential tools for personal and societal improvement.

