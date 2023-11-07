Best Selling Author Laurie Robinson Haden Unveils How an HBCU and the NFL Supercharged Her Career

Laurie N. Robinson Haden Amazon Best Seller

"My journey through an HBCU and the NFL was a pivotal chapter in my life, and I hope it inspires others to seek out opportunities that can propel them towards their success." ” — Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Laurie Robinson Haden, the renowned legal expert and author of the Amazon best-seller "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," is excited to reveal the empowering insights found in Chapter Two of her book. This captivating chapter sheds light on how her education at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and a pivotal internship at the National Football League (NFL) played a transformative role in launching her career and building a powerful network.

In this chapter, Laurie Robinson Haden invites readers to embark on a journey through her collegiate years, detailing how her HBCU education instilled a deep sense of cultural pride, community, and determination. Attending an HBCU, she explains, empowered her to embrace her heritage, connect with like-minded individuals, and provide a solid educational foundation that would serve as a stepping stone to her future success.

Laurie's time at the NFL, as highlighted in "It's Time to Shine," was a turning point in her career journey. Her internship at one of the most influential organizations in professional sports expanded her horizons. It introduced her to a vast network of professionals who would become key influencers in her life. The experiences and connections made during her NFL internship set her on a trajectory toward a thriving career in law and advocacy.

Laurie Robinson Haden's story illustrates the importance of education, mentorship, and professional networking. Her experiences at an HBCU and within the NFL were instrumental in shaping her path to becoming a distinguished attorney, author, and influential voice in the legal community.

"Chapter Two of 'It's Time to Shine' underscores the transformative power of education and mentorship," Laurie states. "My journey through an HBCU and the NFL was a pivotal chapter in my life, and I hope it inspires others to seek out opportunities that can propel them towards their success."

"It's Time to Shine" is now available on Amazon and major online retailers, allowing readers to discover Laurie Robinson Haden's inspiring journey and the significant role of her HBCU education and NFL internship in shaping her thriving career and influential network.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is a distinguished attorney, celebrated author, and dynamic speaker known for her inspirational and empowering messages. Her work is grounded in the belief that education, mentorship, and building a robust network are critical components in achieving personal and professional success.

