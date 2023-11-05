‘Pull Focus: Explorations in Printmaking’ Opens at the Brenda Tuxford Gallery

Press release from the Ink People Center for the Arts:

Brenda Tuxford Gallery and The Ink People Center for the Arts announce the opening of a new exhibition, “Pull Focus: Explorations in Printmaking.” This exhibition features intaglio prints, woodblock prints and monotypes by Carol Andersen, Laura Corsiglia, and Patricia Sennott. “Pull focus” is a term from film describing a motion of drawing the camera’s focal point from far away to close in. The artists in this exhibition each, in different ways, center the practice of drawing in their work.

Exhibition organizer and local artist Laura Corsiglia writes: “In drypoint printing, the different steps of working the plate each provoke inflection points. The same plate can yield wondrously different results when inked differently, wiped differently, printed at differing pressure, etc. It’s a direct form of touching the variables that can spark wild oscillations around ideas of chance and deliberation. Closely related to drawing, drypoint printing offers to the artist a similar intimacy.

“Further interventions are possible even after the print is pulled — hand coloring, collage, fresh drawing onto the paper, or tearing it into pieces present opportunities to refine, cajole or attack, to reconfigure.



Forest Ghosts

Patricia Sennott, 2022

Drypoint copperplate print

5” x 3”

‘Pull Focus’ expands its frame to include different methods of printing and working on paper as a jumping off point. We take as a thematic point of departure: the mobile point of view in relation to continuity and exchange. What form of seeing is possible when we follow our gaze to meet another and suddenly find ourselves in orbit? Can we ride a risk without falling? What does it mean to be both singular and multiple?”

“Pull Focus” is on view through Nov. 17 at Brenda Tuxford Gallery, co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau at 422 1st Street, in the heart of the Eureka Cultural Arts District. Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays, 12-5 pm, and by appointment. For more info, contact [email protected]. Brenda Tuxford Gallery is a core project of The Ink People Center for the Arts.

About Ink People Center for the Arts

The Ink People Center for the Arts seeks to encourage people to exercise humanity, build civic discourse, and engage their creative potential. Our mission is weaving the arts into the fabric of our community. The core programs we administer fall into six categories: opportunities for artists; opportunities for youth; arts education; public art; state and local government engagement; and art and cultural engagement. Through our DreamMaker program we provide administrative, public relations and logistic support to over one hundred arts and culture initiatives. Our programs support equity and diversity by amplifying the voices of under-represented community members, giving creative people the opportunity to articulate community needs.



Screech when you’re ready, nudibranch rules

Laura Corsiglia, 2023

Drypoint copperplate print with ink, pencil, color pencil, acrylic, collage

15” x 34.5”