Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump for Nebraska Senate
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump is announcing the endorsement of John Glen Weaver for Nebraska Senate announced Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President
Lt.Col. Weaver is an America First Retired USAF Combat Veteran running against an establishment appointed (not elected) incumbent.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
John Glen Weaver joined the Air Force in 1999 and served for 22.5 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Beyond flying multimillion-dollar airplanes, he also served in intelligence, strategic nuclear command and control, reconnaissance, and maintenance officer career fields. Altogether, he had 6 assignments all over the US and he deployed 11 times around the world: including multiple stints in combat to Iraq and Afghanistan flying combat missions over both. Most notably he was awarded an Air Medal for heroism for flying combat missions on the Offutt-based RC-135 over Iraq during the “shock and awe” campaign of March 2003.
For his courageous leadership in combat and for breaking horizons, John Glen won multiple awards during his time in the Air Force including the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, The Joint Meritorious Service Medal, two Air Medals, and two aerial achievement medals. While working on the joint staff in the pentagon he was recognized as the best staff officer by General Dempsey, the chairman of the joint chiefs. He was a top graduate of the Air Force Maintenance officer school and Air Command and Staff College. In the Air Force, John Glen’s courageous and bold, and combat-tested leadership consistently ranked him #1 or in the top 1% of his peers.
For the last several years his mission has been to provide bold leadership and piloting skills to University of Nebraska Aviation students. He teaches flight lessons and piloting at the collegiate level. He has made mission focused safe pilots that are commercial pilots leading in the aviation world today. He leads and trains pilots that go on to fight, fly, and win.
In other VFAF News :
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
