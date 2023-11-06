The John Fredericks Media Network (JFMN) launches newest radio affiliate, iconic WENO AM 760 in Nashville, Tennessee
John Fredericks Media Network announces the launch of its newest radio affiliate, iconic WENO AM 760 in Nashville, TN, commencing a 6:00 AM EST on 11-6, 2023.
John Fredericks has always been supportive of our Veterans and Law Enforcement we strongly encourage PA to to tune into his show”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump. Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump is a proud sponsor of the John Fredericks bus tours.
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
The John Fredericks Media Network (JFMN), now the third largest independent News/Talk Radio Network in America, announces the launch of its newest radio affiliate, iconic WENO AM 760 in Nashville, TN, commencing a 6:00 AM EST on Monday, November 6, 2023. Rebranded as News/Talk AM 760 The Flame, WENO will be operated by the Fredericks Media Network while the final sale of the station and its license application is reviewed by the FCC, a process that normally takes about 90 days. The Nashville expansion comes on the heels of Fredericks’ acquisition of two radio stations in the Pittsburgh, PA market earlier this year, branded as Pittsburgh News/Talk. The new Pittsburgh network includes WCNS AM 1480 and 107.5 FM and WXJX AM 910 and 98.7 FM.
“As our stations in Philadelphia have thrived and shown stunning growth, we thought it was critical to bookend the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with Pittsburgh, giving us a robust reach in both dense population centers. We now offer listeners in Pittsburgh’s Westmoreland County and Nashville, Tennessee an exciting news-talk alternative that breaths oxygen into a stale and boring ring of warmed over RINO syndicated hosts on the conservative news/talk syndication circuit. Our proprietary hosts cut through the nonsensical warmed over RNC talking points of the day to bring a fresh high energy, action oriented populist perspective. Our driving mantra of our network is simple: “action, action, action” said morning radio and television talk show host John Fredericks.
“Our Nashville acquisition gives us a base of operations in the mid-south as we expand along the spine of the Atlantic coast. Nashville is a high growth city and an important cultural center of our movement. We will be competing there with the biggest talk station conglomerates in the nation, including Cumulus and I-Heart. We will offer Nashville listeners a dynamic alternative choice,” added Fredericks. “Our combination of live talk and live major sports have built a very vibrant and loyal audience across our platforms.
JFMN is an official NFL affiliate network of the Pittsburgh Steelers and carries other regional pro and college sports including: The MLB New York Yankees, The NHL Pittsburgh Penguins, West Virginia University, University of Virginia, Army, University of Alabama and St. Vincent’s College.
Anne Fredericks, Chief Operating Officer of the network is the architect of building the privately held company from an obscure morning radio show in Norfolk, VA in 2012 to one of the nation’s leaders in the independent conservative talk industry.
“Our growth and success is based on a relentless desire to serve our listeners and our advertisers,” Anne Fredericks said.
“We will not be outworked and we pride ourselves on serving our advertisers and sponsors with integrity, exceptional service and results. We are in the advertiser ROI business, and that separates us from the much better funded competition. We operate on a dime, we are a very lean organization and we get results. The team that we assembled is the best in broadcast and we are blessed with exceptional associates that share our work ethic and our vision,” Ms. Fredericks added.
The terrestrial radio network of JFMN now includes:
WENO AM 760 – Nashville, TN
WCNS AM 1480, 107.5 FM and WXJX AM 910, 98.7 FM – Pittsburgh, PA
WJFP AM 740 and 103.3 FM – Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE
WJFN AM 820, 107.7 FM and 92.7 FM – Richmond, VA
WJFN FM 100.5 FM – Richmond-Charlottesville, VA
WJFV AM 1650 – Hampton Roads, VA
WMLB AM 1690 – Atlanta, GA
The company has a significant digital presence and operates an APP for every station
https://www.johnfredericksradio.com
JFMN simulcasts the Monday to Friday lineup which includes (all times EST)
6:00-10:00 AM – John Fredericks Show
10:00 AM -12:00 PM – War Room – Stephen K. Bannon
12:00PM - 3:00 PM - The Rob Carson Show
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM – The Del Walmsley Show
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM - War Room -Stephen K. Bannon, Evening Edition
7:00-10:00 PM – Varies by market, check listings
10:00-PM to 12:00 AM – The Rita Cosby Show
12:00 AM – 1:00 AM – Cats And Cosby Show
1:00 AM to 6:00 AM – Red Eye Radio (except Nashville)
Stephen K. Bannon, who along with Fredericks carries four hours of daily-live programming on the network, launched his now number one show in America – WarRoom on JFMN in October, 2019.
“WarRoom is honored to launch in Nashville with the John Fredericks Radio Network on WENO 970 ‘The Flame’. General Andrew Jackson is one of America’s greatest field commanders and Presidents and his spirit lives at The Hermitage and in the hearts of The Volunteers of Tennessee”.
“WarRoom looks forward to doing its role in igniting a new cultural Renaissance that emanates from this great city’s entertainment industry built upon Christian and American Values,” said Bannon.
Weekend Programming is primarily talk and sports.
Saturday 8:00 AM -10:00 AM – Godzilla Wins Sports Show
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM – War Room – Stephen K. Bannon
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM – High Noon with John Gordon
JFMN is an official NFL affiliate network of the Pittsburgh Steelers and carries other regional pro and college sports including: The MLB New York Yankees, The NHL Pittsburgh Penguins, West Virginia University, University of Virginia, Army, University of Alabama and St. Vincent’s College.
For more information:
John Fredericks
John@JFradioshow.com
757-692-1710
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+ 17707076291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Jared Craig, Legacy-PAC, Veterans for Trump/VFAF John Fredericks Show discussing RNC Chair 1-26-23