Laurie Robinson Haden Attributes Best Selling Book 'It's Time to Shine' to Her Faith and Her Father's Influence

Laurie N. Robinson Haden Amazon Best Seller

This book is a testament to the power of family, faith, and personal resilience," Laurie states. "I hope my story will empower and encourage others to find their paths to shine.” — Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Laurie Robinson Haden, a prominent legal mind, accomplished author, and inspirational speaker, has released her highly anticipated book, "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career." This Amazon best-seller, packed with wisdom and inspiration, delves into the profound impact of childhood influences, including her father's passion for the law and her unwavering faith in Jesus.

In the first chapter of her book, Laurie Robinson Haden invites readers to take a journey through her formative years, unveiling how the values instilled by her father and her strong faith in the Lord were instrumental in shaping her path through law school and ultimately to becoming the successful attorney and author she is today.

Laurie's father, a legal luminary in his own right, ignited her passion for the law. His dedication to justice and the rule of law left an indelible mark on Laurie's life. "I watched my father tirelessly pursue justice, and his commitment to upholding the law inspired me from a very young age," Laurie explains in "It's Time to Shine." She goes on to share how his influence propelled her towards a career in law, instilling in her a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to impact the world positively.

In addition to her father's influence, Laurie Robinson Haden's unshakable faith in the Lord was pivotal in her life journey. Her unwavering belief in God's guidance, as discussed in the book, sustained her through the rigorous challenges of law school and helped her find strength in times of adversity. Laurie believes that her faith provided her with a unique perspective that has enriched her legal practice and fueled her desire to help others.

Readers are raving about the book including best-selling author Valorie Burton who calls the book “inspiring” applauding it as “an invaluable strategic guide and resource for women in any industry looking to pave their way and chart their course.”

Laurie Robinson Haden's remarkable life story and insights into the power of childhood influences make "It's Time to Shine" a compelling read for anyone seeking inspiration and guidance in their journey toward success and fulfillment.

"This book is a testament to the power of family, faith, and personal resilience," Laurie states. "I hope my story will empower and encourage others to find their paths to shine."

"It's Time to Shine" is now available on Amazon and other major online retailers. Readers are encouraged to get their copies to uncover Laurie Robinson Haden's inspiring journey and the profound impact of childhood influences that have shaped her into the accomplished attorney and author she is today.

For more information about Laurie Robinson Haden and her book, please visit https://laurierobinsonhaden.com/

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is a distinguished attorney, celebrated author, and dynamic speaker known for her inspirational and empowering messages. Her legal career and life experiences have inspired her to share her wisdom and insights through books and speaking engagements. Laurie's work is rooted in the belief that every individual has the potential to shine in their unique way.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact Alegra Hall at 240-495-3189 or alegra@mymediabuzztv.com.