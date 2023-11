World Biz Magazine - Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2023 Announced

Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2023 announced by World Biz Magazine

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- --- World Biz Magazine , the international C-Suite journal has revealed its Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2023.Now in the sixth year, World Biz Top 100 Innovation Leaders Award celebrates leaders that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation in companies.World BIz Awards highlights leaders that are demonstrating exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of evaluations and is an integral part of the selection criteria.The Top 100 Innovation Leaders award is the highlight in the World Biz annual calendar and gains the largest audiences and engagement worldwide.Winners are announced globally through media amplification network of 4,500 media newsrooms globally.The readers of World Biz Magazine lead companies across the world with combined annual revenues in excess of 5 trillion USD.Here are the top 50 winners of the list of 100 distinguished leaders:1. Laxman Narasimhan - CEO of Starbucks2. Sanjiv Lamba - CEO of Linde3. Lidiane Jones - CEO of Slack4. Oliver Bäte - CEO of Allianz5. Vinicius Roveda - CEO of Conta Azul6. Jessica Tan - CEO of Ping An7. Jameel Al Ramahi - CEO of Masdar8. Madeleine Paquin - CEO of Logistec9. Ralph Mupita - CEO of MTN10. Nicke Widyawati - CEO of Pertamina11. Mike Cannon-Brookes, Scott Farquhar - CEOs of Atlassian12. Jeff Williams - CEO of JMJ13. Tekedra Mawakana - Co-CEO of Waymo14. Dmitri Dolgov - Co-CEO of Waymo15. Charles Sansbury - CEO of Cloudera16. Rajeev Singh - CEO of Accolade17. François Poirier - CEO of TC Energy18. Kathy Warden - CEO of Northrop Grumman19. Orion Hindawi - Exec. Chairperson of Tanium20. Cliff Skelton - CEO of Conduent21. Julie Sweet - CEO of Accenture22. Peter De Caluwe - CEO of Thunes23. Henrik Gilstring - CEO of Väderstad24. Dr. Helen Torley - CEO of Halozyme25. Christian Rynning-Tønnesen - CEO of Statkraft26. Sergio P. Ermotti - CEO of UBS27. Patty Arvielo - CEO of New American Funding28. Michael Hennigan - CEO of Marathon29. Adrian Mardell - CEO of Jaguar Land Rover30. Dr. Raja Al Gurg - CEO of Al Gurg Group31. Jensen Huang - CEO of NVIDIA32. Mark Read - CEO of WPP33. Lisa Utzschneider - CEO of Integral Ad Science34. Danilo Costa - CEO of Educbank35. Thasunda B. Duckett - CEO of TIAA Group36. Ayman Sayed - CEO of BMC Software37. Tom Szaky - CEO of TerraCycle38. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé - CEO of BNP Paribas39. Inna Kuznetsova - CEO of ToolsGroup40. Dr. Tom Leighton - CEO of Akamai Technologies41. Helena Hedblom - CEO of Epiroc42. Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra - CEO of Quantinuum43. Ron Carson - CEO of Carson Group44. Catherine MacGregor - CEO of ENGIE Group45. Dr. Sharvil Patel - CEO of Zydus Lifesciences46. Hana Al Rostamani - CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)47. Bjørnulf Østvik - CEO of Ecogensus48. Brad Goodall - CEO of Banked49. S. Abrar Al Sabah - CEO of Abbey’s Productions50. Hector Bremner - CEO of Avricore HealthWorld Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite journal. With a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility.