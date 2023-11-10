World Biz Magazine - Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2023 Announced
World Biz Magazine, the international C-Suite journal has revealed its Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2023.
Now in the sixth year, World Biz Top 100 Innovation Leaders Award celebrates leaders that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation in companies.
World BIz Awards highlights leaders that are demonstrating exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of evaluations and is an integral part of the selection criteria.
The Top 100 Innovation Leaders award is the highlight in the World Biz annual calendar and gains the largest audiences and engagement worldwide.
Winners are announced globally through media amplification network of 4,500 media newsrooms globally.
The readers of World Biz Magazine lead companies across the world with combined annual revenues in excess of 5 trillion USD.
Here are the top 50 winners of the list of 100 distinguished leaders:
1. Laxman Narasimhan - CEO of Starbucks
2. Sanjiv Lamba - CEO of Linde
3. Lidiane Jones - CEO of Slack
4. Oliver Bäte - CEO of Allianz
5. Vinicius Roveda - CEO of Conta Azul
6. Jessica Tan - CEO of Ping An
7. Jameel Al Ramahi - CEO of Masdar
8. Madeleine Paquin - CEO of Logistec
9. Ralph Mupita - CEO of MTN
10. Nicke Widyawati - CEO of Pertamina
11. Mike Cannon-Brookes, Scott Farquhar - CEOs of Atlassian
12. Jeff Williams - CEO of JMJ
13. Tekedra Mawakana - Co-CEO of Waymo
14. Dmitri Dolgov - Co-CEO of Waymo
15. Charles Sansbury - CEO of Cloudera
16. Rajeev Singh - CEO of Accolade
17. François Poirier - CEO of TC Energy
18. Kathy Warden - CEO of Northrop Grumman
19. Orion Hindawi - Exec. Chairperson of Tanium
20. Cliff Skelton - CEO of Conduent
21. Julie Sweet - CEO of Accenture
22. Peter De Caluwe - CEO of Thunes
23. Henrik Gilstring - CEO of Väderstad
24. Dr. Helen Torley - CEO of Halozyme
25. Christian Rynning-Tønnesen - CEO of Statkraft
26. Sergio P. Ermotti - CEO of UBS
27. Patty Arvielo - CEO of New American Funding
28. Michael Hennigan - CEO of Marathon
29. Adrian Mardell - CEO of Jaguar Land Rover
30. Dr. Raja Al Gurg - CEO of Al Gurg Group
31. Jensen Huang - CEO of NVIDIA
32. Mark Read - CEO of WPP
33. Lisa Utzschneider - CEO of Integral Ad Science
34. Danilo Costa - CEO of Educbank
35. Thasunda B. Duckett - CEO of TIAA Group
36. Ayman Sayed - CEO of BMC Software
37. Tom Szaky - CEO of TerraCycle
38. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé - CEO of BNP Paribas
39. Inna Kuznetsova - CEO of ToolsGroup
40. Dr. Tom Leighton - CEO of Akamai Technologies
41. Helena Hedblom - CEO of Epiroc
42. Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra - CEO of Quantinuum
43. Ron Carson - CEO of Carson Group
44. Catherine MacGregor - CEO of ENGIE Group
45. Dr. Sharvil Patel - CEO of Zydus Lifesciences
46. Hana Al Rostamani - CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
47. Bjørnulf Østvik - CEO of Ecogensus
48. Brad Goodall - CEO of Banked
49. S. Abrar Al Sabah - CEO of Abbey’s Productions
50. Hector Bremner - CEO of Avricore Health
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite journal. With a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility.
