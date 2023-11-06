BJØRNULF ØSTVIK AND ECOGENSUS HONORED BY WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE INNOVATION AND LEADERSHIP AWARDS
BJØRNULF ØSTVIK, FOUNDER AND CEO OF ECOGENSUS INCLUDED IN TOP 100 INNOVATION LEADERS OF 2023 AWARDSLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bjørnulf Østvik is the Founder & CEO of Ecogensus, a technology company focused on alternative energy, sustainable materials manufacturing, resource recovery and advanced recycling methods. Bjørnulf has over 15 years of experience in advanced technologies, energy infrastructure and engineering, and has a long history of fostering collaborations that further sensible energy and sustainability policies.
Bjørnulf founded Ecogensus in 2015, and the company quickly gained industry attention by developing new efficient and clean methods for recycling waste. Since its inception, the company has built a strong foundation in the alternative energy and sustainability space, which includes significant development and growth in the areas of waste management, sustainable building and 3D printing materials, and wastewater. Its leading product, the Rhino Recycler, a mobile advanced recycling system, is transforming the way people think about waste and has already yielded significant results toward its mission of ending garbage landfills and dumps.
In 2023, Bjørnulf announced the launch of the House of Ecologie, of which he is the founder and CEO. The House of Ecologie is a sustainable furniture and home goods brand specializing in modern design. Offering inspired, unique designs and handcrafted pieces, the House of Ecologie is committed to be a good steward of the planet. To prevent deforestation, the furniture pieces utilize proprietary waste-derived advanced composite materials in lieu of wood and also incorporate other recovered and recycled materials.
Previously, Bjørnulf was a Portfolio Manager at Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company. He joined Lockheed with a desire to build programs that could achieve wider societal goals like energy security. He developed and led a range of energy and water programs, including for the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers. He also led collaborations with Sandia National Laboratory and the Joint Bioenergy Institute.
Bjørnulf holds a BA and MPA from Cornell University, and later earned a JD from The George Washington University Law School.
Bjørnulf was also interviewed in World Biz Magazine. Read the Interview
World Biz Magazine’s Top 100 Innovation Leaders awards shine a powerful spotlight on exceptional leaders that are shaping the future of their industries. It informs investors, journalists, customers, employees and C-Suites globally about companies and leaders demonstrating unique far-reaching vision and game-changing innovation. The awards recognize product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation in companies. The awards also recognize companies showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of our selection criteria.
Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine commented: “We are pleased to announce Bjørnulf Østvik, Founder and CEO of Ecogensus as a recipient of our 2023 Top 100 Innovation Leaders award. This distinction recognises Ecogensus’ mission to end waste and reduce carbon/GHG emissions by innovatively making new products out of waste. Ecogensus is redefining recycling and setting a path to follow for companies in its industry across the globe.”
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite journal. With a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility.
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here