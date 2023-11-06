JEFF WILLIAMS AND JMJ HONORED BY WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE INNOVATION AND LEADERSHIP AWARDS
JEFF WILLIAMS, CEO OF JMJ INCLUDED IN TOP 100 INNOVATION LEADERS OF 2023 AWARDSLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE HONORS JEFF WILLIAMS, CEO OF JMJ WITH TOP 100 INNOVATION LEADERS OF 2023 AWARD.
Jeff Williams has more than 25 years of global business leadership and consulting experience, leading operational and technology transformations for clients across multiple industries. He has worked alongside top-level executives worldwide, helping them implement innovative, people-centric, digitally-enabled solutions that deliver extraordinary results. Jeff has a history of capitalizing on global trends and innovations to assist clients in harnessing the disruptive capabilities of digital innovation.
Since assuming the CEO role at JMJ in 2020, Jeff's distinctive skillset and vision have evolved the company's approach to culture transformation. Under his leadership, JMJ has stepped into the digital realm, helping clients find data-driven solutions to their challenges through the ground-breaking Transformation Cloud™ analytics platform.
Beyond his executive role, Jeff is an entrepreneur and active investor in technology start-ups. He co-founded Umbrage, a digital product studio that designs and develops software solutions, recently acquired by Bain & Co. He has authored dozens of articles and studies and regularly speaks on topics such as the energy transition, decarbonization, digital disruption, and innovation.
Jeff was also interviewed in World Biz Magazine. Read the Interview
World Biz Magazine’s Top 100 Innovation Leaders awards shine a powerful spotlight on exceptional leaders that are shaping the future of their industries. It informs investors, journalists, customers, employees and C-Suites globally about companies and leaders demonstrating unique far-reaching vision and game-changing innovation. The awards recognize product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation in companies. The awards also recognize companies showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of our selection criteria.
Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine commented: “We are pleased to announce Jeff Williams, CEO of JMJ as a recipient of our 2023 Top 100 Innovation Leaders award. This distinction recognises JMJ’s commitment (under Jeff’s leadership) to continuous innovation and excellence as it guides corporations worldwide to achieving culture and mindset change. JMJ’s Transformation Cloud™ is an invaluable tool for creating workplaces that are safe, high performing and sustainable.”
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite journal. With a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility.
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here