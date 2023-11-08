TAL Kindness Day 2023: Inviting Corporate CSR Leaders to Join the Kindness Revolution

Touch-A-Life Foundation invites Corporate CSR leaders to invest in kindness and catalyze lasting social change.

Give without expectation and receive without resistance. It’s time to embrace the power of CSR, transcending traditional roles to forge a kinder, sustainable, and equitable world for all.” — Christopher Salem, TALLeader

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation invites corporate CSR leaders in the Bay Area and beyond to participate in TAL Kindness Day 2023, where social virtue converges with corporate vision to usher in a new era of corporate-nonprofit collaboration and drive forward a global kindness movement.

Where: Heartfulness Institute, 585 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536

When: November 18, 2023, from 11.00 am onwards.

This year at TAL Kindness Day, corporate CSR leaders will experience more than just panel discussions and workshops; they will be part of a powerful movement driving transformative change. Corporate CSR presence at the event will create a ripple effect of resource sharing, sustainable growth, and creativity across the nonprofit sector.

CSR leaders will have the unique opportunity to showcase the profound impact corporate initiatives can have when aligned with nonprofit missions. By sharing success stories, engaging in thought leadership, and providing mentorship at the event, CSR leaders can help shape a progressive and sustainable future where business objectives align with social goals to fuel unprecedented value.

“TAL Kindness Day offers the perfect opportunity for those who lead corporate social responsibility initiatives to not just meet nonprofits and find causes to support, but also to take back emerging insights to achieve greater CSR success”, said Jeff Spar, TALLeader

TAL Kindness Day 2023 offers a powerful networking platform to not just find high-impact causes to support but also enables CSR leaders to forge long-lasting, impactful corporate-nonprofit alliances that extend far beyond financial support.

Corporate CSR leaders are invited to not just participate but to take the lead at TAL Kindness Day 2023. They can lead workshops focused on innovative solutions, collaborative models, and sustainable practices to revolutionize corporate-nonprofit engagements. Their invaluable expertise and insights will empower and inspire nonprofits, guiding them toward a more impactful future. They can become sponsors, exhibitors, and partners for the event.

“TAL Kindness Day bridges the gaps between corporate CSR organizations and nonprofits, equipping them with key learnings, tools, and opportunities to engage better with one another and build more impactful collaborations that drive societal progress”, said Sai Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Solix Technologies

“Give without expectation and receive without resistance”, said Christopher Salem, TALLeader, on the importance of giving to build a kinder world. It’s time to embrace the power of CSR, transcending traditional roles to forge a kinder, sustainable, and equitable world for all. Join Touch-A-Life Foundation to spark a kindness revolution. Register now.

For registrations and more information on corporate participation, please visit www.touchalife.org. Follow @talgiving on all social media for the latest updates.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower nonprofits and individuals to access critical resources to drive lasting social change.