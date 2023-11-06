IADA Names Phil Winters as Chair, John Odegard as Vice Chair
Leadership Set for Next Year
We all have interesting times ahead with an expanding post-pandemic marketplace offset by major unrest in Europe and the Middle East, along with a presidential election in the United States.”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has named Phil Winters as Chair of the organization. John Odegard will become Vice Chair. Both will serve in their new leadership positions for a year.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.
Winters replaces Zipporah Marmor, who becomes IADA Chair Emeritus. Winters is Vice President, Aircraft Sales & Charter Management for Western Aircraft and Odegard is Senior Vice President at Wheels Up Aircraft Sales. Marmor is ACASS Vice President of Aircraft Transactions.
“The IADA Board of Directors thanks Zipporah Marmor for her many, many contributions, and is delighted that Phil Winters and John Odegard have stepped up to these important leadership positions within the association,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We all have interesting times ahead with an expanding post-pandemic marketplace offset by major unrest in Europe and the Middle East, along with a presidential election in the United States,” he added.
Winters leads Western Aircraft’s new and preowned aircraft sales and aircraft management / charter divisions. Western Aircraft is an authorized Piper dealer and the largest authorized Pilatus dealer in the world, representing Pilatus with the PC-12 NGX and the PC-24. Additionally, Western Aircraft operates an aircraft management division with an FAR 135 commuter air carrier certificate and multiple aircraft, dba WestAir Charter.
Odegard is a seasoned aviation industry executive with over 30 years of experience in various sales and marketing positions, including 18 years with NetJets, driving sales results through territory and management roles. He co-founded QS Partners, NetJets’ sales and acquisitions company. Odegard helps lead all aspects of the sales and acquisitions activities at Wheels Up in support of retail clients.
Other IADA officers for next year include Board Secretary Toby Smith, who continues in that role. He is Vice President of JBA Aviation. The incoming Treasurer is Nick Schneider, President & CEO of Global Wings, LLC. Jack Gilchrist, founding shareholder, director of Gilchrist Aviation Law serves the board as Legal Counsel.
Other members serving on the IADA Board of Directors, include,
Stan Kuliavas, VP of Sales and Development at Levaero Aviation
Chad Anderson Chief Executive Officer of Jetcraft
Greg Oswald, Co-Founder and Partner at SOLJETS
Jim Riner, Managing Partner at Wetzel Aviation.
Brad Harris, Founder and CEO of Dallas Jet International
Product and Service Member Advisory Council includes,
Council Chair David Shannon, Chair of the Business Aviation Practice and a Partner of Lewis Brisbois
Vice-Chair Gary Dunn, President of Aviation Partners, Inc. (API)
James Person, Sr. Director, Global Business Development at Viasat
Senior Staff includes,
Executive Director Wayne Starling
Managing Director Erika Ingle
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,300 transactions and $11.8 billion in volume per year.
Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 66 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 39 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other