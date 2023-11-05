St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash w-Injuries & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2006469
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Exantus, Trp. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-543-5993
DATE/TIME: November 3, 2023, at 1853 hours
STREET: 675 Buck Hollow Rd
TOWN: Fairfax, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DLS
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jesse Gagne
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
PASSENGER: Hillary Lefebvre
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Head & Arms
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 03, 2023, at approximately 1853 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Buck Hollow Road in the Town of Fairfax. It was stated the vehicle was traveling north on Buck Hollow Road and then one of the tires ran a flat going downhill, the operator tried to maintain control of vehicle but ended up rolling over several times into a ditch. As result, the operator and passenger sustained several injuries. The operator and passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jesse Gagne, 56, of Franklin, VT, and Hillary Lefebvre, 31, Enosburgh, VT. Gagne and Lefebvre were transported from the scene to the University of Vermont Medical Center where they were stable and recovering from their injuries. Further investigation revealed that Gagne was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Gagne was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.