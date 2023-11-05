St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash w-Injuries & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2006469

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Exantus, Trp. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-543-5993

DATE/TIME: November 3, 2023, at 1853 hours

STREET: 675 Buck Hollow Rd

TOWN: Fairfax, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DLS

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jesse Gagne

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

PASSENGER: Hillary Lefebvre

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head & Arms

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 03, 2023, at approximately 1853 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Buck Hollow Road in the Town of Fairfax. It was stated the vehicle was traveling north on Buck Hollow Road and then one of the tires ran a flat going downhill, the operator tried to maintain control of vehicle but ended up rolling over several times into a ditch. As result, the operator and passenger sustained several injuries. The operator and passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jesse Gagne, 56, of Franklin, VT, and Hillary Lefebvre, 31, Enosburgh, VT. Gagne and Lefebvre were transported from the scene to the University of Vermont Medical Center where they were stable and recovering from their injuries. Further investigation revealed that Gagne was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Gagne was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.