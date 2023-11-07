NIKSUN Once Again Achieves U.S. Department of Defense Information Networks (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) Status

APL placement demonstrates NIKSUN’s commitment to creating solutions that are not only innovative and powerful, but also ultimately secure, stable, proven, and effective.” — Nik Pruthi, President and CFO, NIKSUN Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in developing real-time and forensics-based cyber security, compliance, and network-to-application performance monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that the latest iteration of the company’s ground-breaking data analytics platform has been awarded placement on the Department of Defense Information Networks (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL). This certification includes key NIKSUN products such as NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, and current NIKSUN hardware platforms. The conferring of APL status validates that NIKSUN's cyber security products are tested and approved for use in government operational networks and marks the second time in a row NIKSUN products have earned such a distinction.

To be included on the DoDIN APL, products must receive Interoperability (IO) and Information Assurance (IA) certification from the U.S. government after satisfying rigorous testing requirements. Multiple NIKSUN products, including NIKSUN’s release of NikOS Everest (5.0), NetDetector, and NetOmni, have maintained APL status since 2016.

Nik Pruthi, President and CFO of NIKSUN, Inc., says the awarded APL status indicates that NIKSUN has earned the trust of the most demanding customers, including federal agencies, in accordance with the highest industry standards. “The criteria for APL acceptance is incredibly stringent,” Nik explains. “APL placement demonstrates NIKSUN’s commitment to creating solutions that are not only innovative and powerful, but also ultimately secure, stable, proven, and effective. That we’ve been able to sustain our placement on the APL year after year illustrates how NIKSUN continues to raise the bar for performance, quality, and reliability in our industry.”

This year, the APL award criteria required passing a total of 665 individual security tests, including two new component tests for database and application servers, making the requirements even more demanding than in previous years. Overall categories of testing included access control, auditing, identity and authentication, configuration, and encryption in motion and at rest.

The latest APL certification covers all of NIKSUN’s new hardware platform line-up. Every model in the new offering is all-in-one, meaning you don’t need multiple, separate chassis for data collection, processing, alarming, analytics, management, and so on – a feature that sets NIKSUN apart from typical network analytics devices. Critically, the new NIKSUN models can also ingest every type of data – packets, logs, flows, and device metrics (SNMP) – into a single appliance. The highly scalable array of platforms provide robust network-to-application cybersecurity, performance monitoring, and compliance solutions for everything from small offices to large data centers.

NIKSUN's NetDetector is the world's first packet-capture-to-disk appliance for cyber security. NetDetectorLive is the only solution that integrates packet capture, metadata generation, real-time indexing up to Layer 7, IDS (signature and anomaly), malware analytics, content-based alerting, and much more. NIKSUN’s NetVCR provides seamless service and application performance analytics for maximum visibility into your on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. NIKSUN's NetOmni provides a holistic view that works across a network of networks, providing single, unified visibility into your entire network-to-application infrastructure end-to-end. Schedule a demo here.

Check out NIKSUN’s product-set on the DoDIN APL here: https://aplits.disa.mil/apl.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cyber security, compliance, and network performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East and Asia-Pacific. NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.