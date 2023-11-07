Submit Release
Joanne Hudson Basics Launches Black Friday Early This Year For Early Bird Gift Givers

Emma Bridgewater Set of Four Holiday Ornaments

Christmas Cake Tin Set

Uniquely Bespoke Gifts Designed for the Sophisticated Hostess, Holiday Table, Gift Exchanges and Lovers of Luxury

I look forward to this time of year every year. Bringing joy into others homes through great design has always been at the forefront of everything we do and our online store is a natural extension.”
— Joanne Hudson, Joanne Hudson Kitchens
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many, it’s NOT the most wonderful time of the year. The frenetic holiday season brings an enormous amount of stress in terms of gift buying, giving and entertaining friends and family within a compressed, 31-day timeframe. Enter Joanne Hudson Basics who recently launched its newest line of designer seasonal products to the rescue just in the Old St. Nick of time.

Known globally for their eye for design, the nearly thirty-year online store, Joanne Hudson Basics, has expanded their offerings to fill every entertaining and gift giving need with the ease, sophistication and curated the line specifically to fit every budget in mind.

The new Items, available both through the store directly or Amazon, include:

Emma Bridgewater Christmas Joy Advent Calendar ($159.99)
Emma Bridgewater Christmas Tin Bauble Set of Ornaments ($31.99)
• Hawthorne Berry Set of 3 Round Cake Tins ($59.99)

