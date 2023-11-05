Visit to the National Park

TAJIKISTAN, November 5 - This morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, jointly with the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, got acquainted with the course of growth of shady and decorative trees in the National Park.

The purpose of the visit of the Head of State to the National Park is to become familiar with the cultivation of ornamental trees, which is aimed at the development of landscaping and improvement of environmental protection.

During the conversation with the gardeners, President Emomali Rahmon gave them useful advice for the proper cultivation of seedlings.

In the National Park, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the state of growth of shady and decorative trees.

The plants grown here are used to beautify the streets and avenues, parks and alleys of the city of Dushanbe.

The trees of the National Park are planted for carrying out scientific, research, experimental work and for adapting to the climate. Also, all greenhouses grow seedlings and seasonal and perennial flowers.

After getting acquainted with the growth of trees here, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, visited an exhibition of different types of shady, fruit-bearing and decorative trees, organized by "Payvand" LLC and the Forestry Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Most of the beautiful and rare decorative and shady trees and flowers and bushes from different parts of the country and abroad were exhibited at the exhibition.

It was reported that there are 5 state unitary enterprises of nursery farming under the Forestry Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the area of nursery cultivation is 100 hectares.

Currently, 45 types of fruit-bearing, decorative and shady trees and shrubs are grown in these nurseries, totaling 3 million trees. Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered this number to be insufficient and instructed the leaders and officials of relevant ministries and departments and parks to prepare hundreds of millions of trees and direct them for nature protection, greening, beautification and improvement of the environment.

It is worth mentioning that "Forest Development Program for 2022-2026" was adopted by the decision of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on March 31, 2022, No. 149.

In order to implement the Action Plan of this program, in the nine months of this year, forest construction and plantation works were carried out on the area of 2542 hectares within the territory of the state forest fund. Work in this direction will be continued in the autumn planting season of 2023.

After getting acquainted with the cultivation of trees and visiting the exhibition, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon talked with gardeners about the constructive measures of the Government of the Republic, the implementation of the state program for the development of horticulture and viticulture, the construction of new gardens and renovation of old gardens, the effective use of agricultural land, the increase in fruit exports abroad and creation of new jobs.

President Emomali Rahmon gave instructions and guidance to the officials on the acceleration of development and construction works, the decent celebration of the great national holiday - 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the organization and implementation of planting campaigns, keeping the environment clean and tidy, and the expansion of constructive measures.