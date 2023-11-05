Westminster Barracks/ DUI Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1007554

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 4th, 2023, at approximately 20:06 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, Whitingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Amanda J. Dupuis

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 4th, 2023, at approximately 20:06 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Whitingham, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Amanda Dupuis for DUI Refusal. Dupuis is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov