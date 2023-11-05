Westminster Barracks/ DUI Refusal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1007554
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 4th, 2023, at approximately 20:06 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, Whitingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Amanda J. Dupuis
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 4th, 2023, at approximately 20:06 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Whitingham, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Amanda Dupuis for DUI Refusal. Dupuis is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov