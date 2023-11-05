Submit Release
News Search

There were 134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,066 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/ DUI Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B1007554

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 4th, 2023, at approximately 20:06 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, Whitingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Amanda J. Dupuis

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 4th, 2023, at approximately 20:06 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Whitingham, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Amanda Dupuis for DUI Refusal. Dupuis is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours.

 

 

LODGED: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2023 at 0830 hours.

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/ DUI Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more