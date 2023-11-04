Northwest Shooting Leaves Man Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, D.C.

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wound injuries. Both victims were transported to local hospitals.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 29-year-old Johansel Encarnacion, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23180123

###