Minor Incidents Reported During First Amendment Activity

Several minor incidents, including property damage, were reported during First Amendment activity in the District this weekend. There were no major incidents reported.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., protesters gathered in the area of Freedom Plaza to exercise their First Amendment right to protest. The group obtained a permit in advance and cooperated with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Operations Division (SOD), which worked to ensure the safety of the protestors as well as the residents of the District.

During the event, several minor incidents of property damage and vandalism were reported to police. One adult male was arrested for Destruction of Property in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. In addition, MPD is currently investigating acts of vandalism that damaged the McPherson Square Metro Station and several police vehicles.

“The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our local and federal law enforcement partners, DC Fire and EMS, and all of DC Government agencies for their support and coordination,