Berlin Barracks / Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 23A3006024

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 11:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blush Hill Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Shane Sweeney                                              

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Pierre Delfausse

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

 

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 10/31/23 the State Police responded to Waterbury for a

report of a verbal altercation between roommates. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks

arrived on scene and subsequent investigation revealed Sweeney threatened to cause harm

to Delfausse as well as members of his family.  Sweeney and Delfausse were separated and

Sweeney was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal

Division on 12/28/2023 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Criminal Threatening.   

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2023 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

