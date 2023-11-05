Berlin Barracks / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3006024
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 11:37 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Blush Hill Rd, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Shane Sweeney
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Pierre Delfausse
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/23 the State Police responded to Waterbury for a
report of a verbal altercation between roommates. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks
arrived on scene and subsequent investigation revealed Sweeney threatened to cause harm
to Delfausse as well as members of his family. Sweeney and Delfausse were separated and
Sweeney was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal
Division on 12/28/2023 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.