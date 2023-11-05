Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1006302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/17/23 at 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Hartland

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Nathan Fields

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Nathan Fields was identified operating a vehicle on US Route 5 in the town of Hartland. Fields was found to have a criminally suspended license and Conditions of Release not to drive a vehicle without a valid driver's license. On 10/25/23, Fields was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/5/23 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/5/23 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600