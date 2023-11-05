Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1006302
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/17/23 at 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Hartland
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Nathan Fields
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Nathan Fields was identified operating a vehicle on US Route 5 in the town of Hartland. Fields was found to have a criminally suspended license and Conditions of Release not to drive a vehicle without a valid driver's license. On 10/25/23, Fields was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/5/23 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/5/23 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600